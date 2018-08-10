Aortic Stenosis Forecast In 25 Major Markets 2018-2028 - Analysis & Forecasts by Gender & 5-Year Age Cohort - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Aortic Stenosis Forecast In 25 Major Markets 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Aortic Stenosis (AS) is the occlusion or loss of aortic valve surface area resulting in stenosis of the aortic valve. Currently, AS is thought to be the most common form of valvular heart disease in Western countries.

This report provides the current prevalent population for AS across 25 Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Poland, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. Along with the current prevalence, the report provides an overview of the risk factors, aetiology, disease diagnosis and prognosis along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.

Providing a value-added level of insight from the analysis team , several of the main symptoms and co-morbidities of AS have been quantified and presented alongside the overall prevalence figures. These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.

Main symptoms and co-morbidities for AS include:

Previous myocardial infarct / Angina

Carotid atherosclerosis

COPD

Lower limb atherosclerosis

Atrial fibrillation

Heart failure



Key Topics Covered:

List Of Tables And Figures Introduction Cause Of The Disease Risk Factors & Prevention Diagnosis Of The Disease Variation By Geography/Ethnicity Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course Management Of Aortic Valve Stenosis Key Comorbid Conditions / Features Associated With The Disease Methodology For Quantification Of Patient Numbers Additional Data Top-Line Prevalence For Aortic Stenosis Features Of Aortic Stenosis Patients Mild Aortic Stenosis Moderate Aortic Stenosis Severe Aortic Stenosis Symptomatic Asymptomatic Comorbidities Of Aortic Stenosis Patients Moderate Aortic Stenosis Severe Aortic Stenosis Symptomatic Asymptomatic Abbreviations Used In The Report Other Publisher Services & Solutions Reports & Publications Online Epidemiology Databases Online Pharmaceutical Pricing Database References Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mvdpnn/aortic_stenosis?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180810005102/en/