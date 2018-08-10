Aortic Stenosis Forecast In 25 Major Markets 2018-2028 - Analysis & Forecasts by Gender & 5-Year Age Cohort - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Aortic
Stenosis Forecast In 25 Major Markets 2018-2028" report has
been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Aortic Stenosis (AS) is the occlusion or loss of aortic valve surface
area resulting in stenosis of the aortic valve. Currently, AS is thought
to be the most common form of valvular heart disease in Western
countries.
This report provides the current prevalent population for AS across 25
Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Poland,
Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Russia,
Turkey, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico,
Argentina) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. Along with the current
prevalence, the report provides an overview of the risk factors,
aetiology, disease diagnosis and prognosis along with specific
variations by geography and ethnicity.
Providing a value-added level of insight from the analysis team ,
several of the main symptoms and co-morbidities of AS have been
quantified and presented alongside the overall prevalence figures. These
sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country
level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.
Main symptoms and co-morbidities for AS include:
-
Previous myocardial infarct / Angina
-
Carotid atherosclerosis
-
COPD
-
Lower limb atherosclerosis
-
Atrial fibrillation
-
Heart failure
Key Topics Covered:
-
List Of Tables And Figures
-
Introduction
-
Cause Of The Disease
-
Risk Factors & Prevention
-
Diagnosis Of The Disease
-
Variation By Geography/Ethnicity
-
Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course
-
Management Of Aortic Valve Stenosis
-
Key Comorbid Conditions / Features Associated With The Disease
-
Methodology For Quantification Of Patient Numbers
-
Additional Data
-
Top-Line Prevalence For Aortic Stenosis
-
Features Of Aortic Stenosis Patients
-
Mild Aortic Stenosis
-
Moderate Aortic Stenosis
-
Severe Aortic Stenosis
-
Symptomatic
-
Asymptomatic
-
Comorbidities Of Aortic Stenosis Patients
-
Moderate Aortic Stenosis
-
Severe Aortic Stenosis
-
Symptomatic
-
Asymptomatic
-
Abbreviations Used In The Report
-
Other Publisher Services & Solutions
-
Reports & Publications
-
Online Epidemiology Databases
-
Online Pharmaceutical Pricing Database
-
References
-
Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mvdpnn/aortic_stenosis?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180810005102/en/