Apache Corporation Announces Exclusive Listing on Nasdaq

HOUSTON, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apache Corporation (NYSE, Nasdaq: APA) today announced it has elected to list its common stock solely on the Nasdaq Stock Market beginning June 9, 2020. The company will discontinue listing its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange and the Chicago Stock Exchange after the market closes on June 8, 2020. Additionally, the company will discontinue listing its 7.75% notes due 2029 from the New York Stock Exchange on the same date, and such notes will no longer be listed on any national securities exchange.



“We’re pleased to continue our relationship with Nasdaq through this exclusive listing. Apache has been listed on Nasdaq since 2004, and our shareholders have benefited from efficient, orderly trades on its electronic platform,” said John J. Christmann IV, Apache’s chief executive officer and president. “This decision is part of our ongoing initiatives to simplify processes and increase efficiency; Nasdaq provides premium services that allow us to reach investors in a cost-effective manner.”

“As a leading exploration and production company, Apache contributes to global progress by helping meet the world's energy needs. We are proud to be Apache’s primary listing exchange and continue to provide the company with advisory tools, market analytics and access to enhanced liquidity supported through our superior market model,” said Nelson Griggs, president of the Nasdaq Stock Exchange.

About Apache

Apache Corporation is an oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. Apache posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and all press releases on its website, www.apachecorp.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “believes,” “continues,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “guidance,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “possibly,” “potential,” “projects,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar references to future periods, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future plans, expectations, and objectives for Apache’s operations, including statements about our capital plans, drilling plans, production expectations, asset sales, and monetizations. While forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by us that we believe to be reasonable under the circumstances, whether actual results and developments will meet our expectations and predictions depend on a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause our actual results, performance, and financial condition to differ materially from our expectations. See “Risk Factors” in our 2019 Form 10-K and in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of risk factors that affect our business. Any forward-looking statement made by Apache in this news release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. Apache undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future development or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contacts

Investors:

Gary Clark

(281) 302-2286



Media:

Phil West

(713) 296-7276

Website: www.apachecorp.com

