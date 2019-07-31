Log in
Apache Corporation Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Results

07/31/2019 | 09:47pm EDT

HOUSTON, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apache Corporation (NYSE, Nasdaq: APA) today announced second-quarter 2019 financial and operational results on its website at www.apachecorp.com or investor.apachecorp.com as well as on Twitter (@ApacheCorp). There will be a conference call Aug. 1 at 10 a.m. Central time to discuss the results.

The conference call will be webcast from the website, and the webcast replay will be archived there as well. The conference call will also be available for playback by telephone for one week. The number for the replay is (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 for international calls. The conference access code is 7693326.

About Apache

Apache Corporation is an oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom. Apache posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and copies of all press releases on its website, www.apachecorp.com.

Contacts

Investor: (281) 302-2286 Gary Clark
   
Media:(713) 296-7276Phil West



 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
