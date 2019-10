Apache Corporation Provides Third-Quarter Supplemental Information and Schedules Results Conference Call for October 31, 2019, at 10 a.m. Central Time

HOUSTON, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apache Corporation (NYSE, NASDAQ: APA) today provided supplemental information regarding certain third-quarter 2019 financial and operational results.



Average Realized Prices – 3Q19 Oil (bbl) NGL (bbl) Natural Gas (Mcf) United States $54.70 $13.25 $0.95 International $61.75 $27.00 $2.85





Egypt tax barrels:

Realized loss on commodity derivatives (before tax):

Unrealized gain on commodity derivatives (before tax):

Dry hole costs (before tax): 20-23 MBoe/d

$16 million

$18 million

$5-10 million

Previously deferred Alpine High volumes have been returned to production, and the company reiterates its third-quarter guidance of 70-75 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day from the field.



Apache Corporation will host its third-quarter 2019 results conference call on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at 10 a.m. Central time. The company will issue its earnings release after the market close on Wednesday, October 30. The full text of the release will be available on the company's website at www.apachecorp.com. The conference call will be webcast from Apache's website at www.apachecorp.com and investor.apachecorp.com, and the webcast replay will be archived there as well. The conference call will also be available for playback by telephone for one week beginning at approximately 1 p.m. Central time, October 31. To access the telephone playback, dial (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 for international calls. The conference access code is 8089562

Apache Corporation is an oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom.

