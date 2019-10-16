Log in
Apache Corporation Provides Third-Quarter Supplemental Information and Schedules Results Conference Call for October 31, 2019, at 10 a.m. Central Time

10/16/2019 | 05:03pm EDT

HOUSTON, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apache Corporation (NYSE, NASDAQ: APA) today provided supplemental information regarding certain third-quarter 2019 financial and operational results.

Supplemental quarterly information
To further assist analysts with their third-quarter earnings models, the company is providing the following estimates:

Average Realized Prices – 3Q19
 Oil (bbl)NGL (bbl)Natural Gas (Mcf)
United States$54.70$13.25$0.95
International$61.75$27.00$2.85


 Egypt tax barrels: 
Realized loss on commodity derivatives (before tax): 
Unrealized gain on commodity derivatives (before tax): 
Dry hole costs (before tax): 		20-23 MBoe/d
$16 million
$18 million
$5-10 million

Previously deferred Alpine High volumes have been returned to production, and the company reiterates its third-quarter guidance of 70-75 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day from the field.

Third-quarter 2019 earnings call
Apache Corporation will host its third-quarter 2019 results conference call on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at 10 a.m. Central time. The company will issue its earnings release after the market close on Wednesday, October 30. The full text of the release will be available on the company's website at www.apachecorp.com.  The conference call will be webcast from Apache's website at www.apachecorp.com and investor.apachecorp.com, and the webcast replay will be archived there as well. The conference call will also be available for playback by telephone for one week beginning at approximately 1 p.m. Central time, October 31. To access the telephone playback, dial (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 for international calls. The conference access code is 8089562

About Apache
Apache Corporation is an oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom. Apache posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and copies of all press releases on its website, www.apachecorp.com, and on its Media and Investor Center mobile app.

Forward-looking statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “projects,” “will,” and similar references to future periods. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future plans, expectations and objectives for Apache’s operations, including statements about our capital plans, drilling plans, production expectations, asset sales, and monetization. While forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by us that we believe to be reasonable under the circumstances, whether actual results and developments will meet our expectations and predictions depend on a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause our actual results, performance, and financial condition to differ materially from our expectations. See "Risk Factors" in our 2018 Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for a discussion of risk factors that affect our business. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this news release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future development or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contacts
Investor:  (281) 302-2286       Gary Clark
Media:      (713) 296-7276       Phil West                                    
Website:  www.apachecorp.com

APA-F

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
