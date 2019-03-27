Apache Corporation and the USO Announce Partnership

HOUSTON, March 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apache Corporation (NYSE, Nasdaq: APA) today announced a corporate partnership with the United Service Organizations (USO), a leading nonprofit organization serving America's military service members and their families throughout their service to the nation. Under the partnership, Apache joins the USO as a Force Behind the Forces® to help strengthen our armed forces by keeping them connected to family, home and country.



Apache employees across Texas will team up with the USO to assemble 7,000 care packages for deployed military personnel and build bicycles for service members’ children. In addition, Apache and the USO will partner on future activities to support our military men and women and their families.

“We are proud to join the USO’s important work supporting military families and to become a Force Behind the Forces. Apache has a long history of supporting our service members, and this partnership gives us the opportunity to do even more,” said John J. Christmann IV, Apache’s chief executive officer and president. “We are so thankful for our heroes, their families and all they do for us, and we are excited for the opportunity to give something back.”

“We thank Apache Corporation for being a tremendous military supporter, and we are looking forward to having their team join the USO family as a strong partner that brings their energy and innovative spirit to supporting our mission,” said Chad Hartman, vice president, Development and Corporate Alliances. “Together we will make a great impact in strengthening our service members and their families.”

About the USO

The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. At hundreds of locations worldwide, we are united in our commitment to connect our service members and their families through countless acts of caring, comfort, and support. The USO is a private, nonprofit organization, not a government agency. Our programs, services and entertainment tours are made possible by the American people, support of our corporate partners, and the dedication of our volunteers and staff. To join us in this important mission, and to learn more about the USO, please visit uso.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Apache

Apache Corporation is an oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom. Apache posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.apachecorp.com , and on its Media and Investor Center mobile application, which is available for free download from the Apple App Store and the Google Play store .

Contacts

Media: (713) 296-7276 Phil West

Website: www.apachecorp.com

APA-Y