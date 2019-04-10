Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Apache Provides First-Quarter 2019 Supplemental Information; Schedules First-Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call May 2 at 10 A.M. Central Time

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/10/2019 | 05:36pm EDT

HOUSTON, April 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apache Corporation (NYSE, Nasdaq: APA) today provided supplemental information regarding first-quarter 2019 Egypt tax barrels, realized derivative gains and dry hole costs.

Supplemental quarterly information

To further assist analysts with their first-quarter earnings models, the company is providing the following estimates:

  
Egypt tax barrels:28,000 to 30,000 BOE per day
  
Realized gain on oil and gas price derivatives (before tax):$15 million
  
Unrealized loss on oil and gas price derivatives (before tax):$39 million
  
Dry hole costs (before tax):$10 to $15 million

First-quarter 2019 earnings call

Apache Corporation will host its first-quarter 2019 results conference call Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 10 a.m. Central time. The company will issue its earnings release after close of market Wednesday, May 1. The full text of the release will be available on the company's website at www.apachecorp.com.  The conference call will be webcast from Apache's website at www.apachecorp.com and investor.apachecorp.com, and the webcast replay will be archived there as well. The conference call will also be available for playback by telephone for one week beginning at approximately 4 p.m. Central time May 2. To access the telephone playback, dial (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 for international calls. The conference access code is 2197977.

Forward-looking statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. See "Risk Factors" in our 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other public filings and press releases. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations presented. None of the information contained in this news release has been audited by any independent auditor. Apache may elect to modify the format or discontinue publication at any time, without notice to securities analysts or investors. Unless legally required, Apache assumes no duty to update any forward-looking statement as of any future date.

About Apache

Apache Corporation is an oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom. Apache posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.apachecorp.com, and on its Media and Investor Center mobile application, which is available for free download from the Apple App Store and the Google Play store.

Contacts

Investor:          (281) 302-2286 Gary Clark  
Media:             (713) 296-7276 Phil West
Website:          www.apachecorp.com

APA-F

Apache logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:01pINFINITI QS INSPIRATION :  A Sports Sedan for the Electrified Era
GL
06:01pLive Oak Bancshares, Inc. Announces Date of First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
05:59pAT&T : Live online TV, once a bargain, is getting more expensive
AQ
05:58pEMERGENT CAPITAL : Announces First Quarter 2019 Results
PU
05:58pTRANSCONTINENTAL : SaltWire sues Transcontinental over 2017 newspaper deal in Atlantic Canada
AQ
05:58pREALTY INCOME : To Report First Quarter 2019 Operating Results
PR
05:56pAmerican River Bankshares Schedules its Quarterly Conference Call
GL
05:54pLyft shares hit new low as Uber IPO chatter revs up
RE
05:53pGAZPROM EDR : and Rosgeo discuss cooperation issues
PU
05:53pKAYNE ANDERSON CAPITAL ADVISORS LP : Altus Midstream Company to Host First-Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call May 2 at 1 P.M. Central Time
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INFINITI QS INSPIRATION: A Sports Sedan for the Electrified Era
2LIVE OAK BANCSHARES INC : Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Announces Date of First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
3GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Uber, Airbus, Ford, StanChart
4DANONE : DANONE : Yogurt Market Curdles as Choices Multiply
5RAKUTEN INC : RAKUTEN : Notice Regarding On-site Inspection by the Fair Trade Commission

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About