Apache Provides First-Quarter 2019 Supplemental Information; Schedules First-Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call May 2 at 10 A.M. Central Time

HOUSTON, April 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apache Corporation (NYSE, Nasdaq: APA) today provided supplemental information regarding first-quarter 2019 Egypt tax barrels, realized derivative gains and dry hole costs.

Supplemental quarterly information

To further assist analysts with their first-quarter earnings models, the company is providing the following estimates:

Egypt tax barrels: 28,000 to 30,000 BOE per day Realized gain on oil and gas price derivatives (before tax): $15 million Unrealized loss on oil and gas price derivatives (before tax): $39 million Dry hole costs (before tax): $10 to $15 million

First-quarter 2019 earnings call

Apache Corporation will host its first-quarter 2019 results conference call Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 10 a.m. Central time. The company will issue its earnings release after close of market Wednesday, May 1. The full text of the release will be available on the company's website at www.apachecorp.com . The conference call will be webcast from Apache's website at www.apachecorp.com and investor.apachecorp.com , and the webcast replay will be archived there as well. The conference call will also be available for playback by telephone for one week beginning at approximately 4 p.m. Central time May 2. To access the telephone playback, dial (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 for international calls. The conference access code is 2197977.

