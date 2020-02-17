Apache web configuration in EEX Emission Auction System

We at EEX take security seriously because the security is one of our greatest assets. Therefore we continuously improve security of our products, including our Emission Spot Market Auction System (M7A). The communication between web browser and M7 Auction System is encrypted using HTTPS. Some encryption methods, that were considered secure in the past, are not secure anymore. We decided to configure the Apache web server to use only those encryption methods, that are considered secure today. It may lead to application not being accessible using some older web browsers.

> Download Customer Information