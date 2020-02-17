Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Apache web configuration in EEX Emission Auction System

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 01:52pm EST

We at EEX take security seriously because the security is one of our greatest assets. Therefore we continuously improve security of our products, including our Emission Spot Market Auction System (M7A). The communication between web browser and M7 Auction System is encrypted using HTTPS. Some encryption methods, that were considered secure in the past, are not secure anymore. We decided to configure the Apache web server to use only those encryption methods, that are considered secure today. It may lead to application not being accessible using some older web browsers.

> Download Customer Information

Disclaimer

EEX - European Energy Exchange AG published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 18:51:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:12pSALESFORCE COM : What to Look for in a Field Service Management Solution — and Why
PU
03:01pDame Inga Beale Elected to Crawford & Company® Board of Directors
GL
03:01pGlobal Ethernet Test Equipment Market 2020-2024 | Rising Demand for High-Speed Ethernet to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
02:57pAEDES SIIQ S P A : Press Release
PU
02:50pINTERFACE : Issues Statement in Response to Lawsuit by Terminated CEO
PR
02:45pCity of St. Louis Renews Corizon Health Partnership
GL
02:43pLYDALL : to Report Fourth Quarter and Year End 2019 Results
AQ
02:42pFINECOBANK : PR - Purchase Treasury shares
PU
02:42pSEABIRD EXPLORATION : Update on strategy and financing
PU
02:40pOil edges up as output cut hopes offset coronavirus concern
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Denies Legal Proceedings Against FT Have Been Suspended
2NMC HEALTH PLC : NMC HEALTH : Director Resignation
3GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED : GM shuts Australia, NZ operations; sells Thai plant to Great Wall
4EQUINOR ASA : EQUINOR : Q4 Transcript
5Elon Musk Has Changed Investors' Views on the Electric Car

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group