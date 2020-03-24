Aparavi : Announces its Data Intelligence and Automation Platform

Organizations will have the chance to join the Aparavi Early Access Program to influence the evolution of THE Platform that is transforming how companies deal with data chaos, risk, and opportunity

Aparavi®, a leader in data intelligence and automation software and services, invites customers and partners to gain early access to the Aparavi Data Intelligence and Automation Platform release. Members of Aparavi’s Early Access Program (EAP) gain exclusive access to the game-changing SaaS platform before being generally available to the market shortly. Their requirements and experience will help shape the release version, and they qualify for special pricing.

“We certainly listen to our customers throughout The Platform’s entire lifecycle. Having feedback from those using it in real-world settings before the product’s full public debut allows us to better tailor the functionality and capabilities that are deemed most desired and beneficial,” said Adrian Knapp, Founder and CEO of Aparavi.

Exponential data growth costs organizations a fortune to hold and manage and creates chaos and governance exposure. But it also creates incredible opportunity to utilize data for insight and profit, as evidenced by companies like Facebook and Google. Current data management solutions are part of the problem – not of the solution. The Aparavi Platform provides data intelligence and automation that empowers organizations to truly control and exploit their data simply and without complexity. It is the path to lower costs, lower risk, and greater insight for data-driven companies. Intelligent search and advanced automation help users classify, protect, and optimize their data from the edge, on-premises, and across hybrid and multi-cloud storage, breaking through data silos and transforming and simplifying operations. Before the Aparavi platform, this has required multiple products that are not interoperable and create additional cost and complexity.

Aparavi customers and those organizations interested in leveraging the benefits of Aparavi’s data intelligence and automation platform are invited to register for the Early Access Program on the Aparavi website. All participants get white glove treatment that includes personal account consulting, capacity planning, cloud consulting, and installation and operations support.

About Aparavi

Aparavi, a leader in data intelligence and automation software and services, empowers organizations to control and exploit their data. Aparavi’s technology offers simplicity, lower costs, and lower risk to data-driven companies by enabling users to easily discover, classify, protect, and optimize their data from the edge, on-premises, and across hybrid and multi-cloud storage. Aparavi offers answers to today’s most demanding data challenges such as governance, compliance, consolidation and scale, analytics, and machine learning. For more information, visit www.aparavi.com, follow Aparavi on Twitter and LinkedIn, and follow the dogs of Aparavi on Instagram.

