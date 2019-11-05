Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aparavi : CEO Adrian Knapp Accepted into Forbes Technology Council

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 08:34am EST

Forbes Technology Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for World-Class CIOs, CTOs, and Technology Executives

Aparavi, a leading vendor in intelligent multi-cloud data management with insight for unstructured data, today announced that founder and CEO Adrian Knapp has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

Knapp was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

“We are honored to welcome Adrian Knapp into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

As an accepted member of the Council, Knapp will connect and collaborate with other respected leaders in a private forum. Knapp will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

“The future is increasingly going to be data-driven, and companies of all sizes need effective strategies to achieve extraordinary results,” said Knapp. “Aparavi changes unstructured data into powerful and usable information. We give data-driven firms a much better tool to get primary and secondary use out of their data, build more intelligent archives, and gain cloud mobility and best in class TCO by moving data to the most economical storage destination. All this means organizations save on infrastructure costs while unlocking the true value of information to support the entire business and not just IT operations. I appreciate being included in this community of business leaders, and look forward to sharing my experiences as well as learning from other members.”

Knapp is the Founder and CEO of Aparavi Software, and has been Chairman of NovaStor Software for over 10 years. Before that he was the founder and served as CEO, President and Member of Management Board at Mount10 Holding AG. Mount10 went public on Neuer Markt in 2001.

About Forbes Councils
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

About Aparavi
Aparavi delivers solutions to help organizations protect, retain, organize, classify, and archive unstructured data. Gain insight into your files with intelligent data management across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Keep your data – just do it better. For more information visit http://www.aparavi.com

Follow Aparavi
https://twitter.com/aparavisoftware
https://www.linkedin.com/company/aparavi-software-corp/


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:51aTHERMON GROUP : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:51aCORRECTION : AS Tallinna Sadam financial calendar 2020
AQ
08:51aOCTAPHARMA : 's fibryga® Receives European Label Extension to Treat Acquired Fibrinogen Deficiency (AFD)
BU
08:51aPCTEL : Streamlines In-Building Testing for Critical Communications
BU
08:50aINTESA SANPAOLO : Italian bank Intesa's net profit tops forecasts, helped by trading gains
RE
08:50aHENRY SCHEIN : Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures
PU
08:50aBLUEROCK RESIDENTIAL GROWTH REIT : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
PU
08:50aSINO PROSPER : subscribes shares of the HLZH for pushing into the vast market of "5G smart lamppost" in the PRC
AQ
08:50aANGKOR RESOURCES : New Drilling Results from Angkor's Koan Nheak Project
AQ
08:50aBLUEROCK : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY CO : Snakes and ladders - SoftBank Vision Fund's climbing, sliding valuation..
2TELEFONICA : TELEFONICA : Telefónica accelerated revenue growth and earned 1,344m in the first nine months of..
3LYFT, INC. : LYFT : Uber's quarterly loss widens as costs rise; shares fall
4HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL : HERMES INTERNATIONAL : Hugo Boss sees recovery elsewhere after Hong Kong hit
5PANDORA AS : PANDORA : LIKE-FOR-LIKE IMPROVEMENT FOLLOWING THE BRAND RELAUNCH AND COST SAVING TARGET RAISED &n..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group