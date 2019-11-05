Aparavi : CEO Adrian Knapp Accepted into Forbes Technology Council

Forbes Technology Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for World-Class CIOs, CTOs, and Technology Executives

Aparavi, a leading vendor in intelligent multi-cloud data management with insight for unstructured data, today announced that founder and CEO Adrian Knapp has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

Knapp was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

“We are honored to welcome Adrian Knapp into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

As an accepted member of the Council, Knapp will connect and collaborate with other respected leaders in a private forum. Knapp will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

“The future is increasingly going to be data-driven, and companies of all sizes need effective strategies to achieve extraordinary results,” said Knapp. “Aparavi changes unstructured data into powerful and usable information. We give data-driven firms a much better tool to get primary and secondary use out of their data, build more intelligent archives, and gain cloud mobility and best in class TCO by moving data to the most economical storage destination. All this means organizations save on infrastructure costs while unlocking the true value of information to support the entire business and not just IT operations. I appreciate being included in this community of business leaders, and look forward to sharing my experiences as well as learning from other members.”

Knapp is the Founder and CEO of Aparavi Software, and has been Chairman of NovaStor Software for over 10 years. Before that he was the founder and served as CEO, President and Member of Management Board at Mount10 Holding AG. Mount10 went public on Neuer Markt in 2001.

