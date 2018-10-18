Log in
Aparavi : CTO Offers ‘Modern Approach to an Old Problem’ at Storage Visions 2018

10/18/2018 | 02:31pm CEST

Aparavi CTO Rod Christensen is a featured panelist at the Storage Visions 2018 session “Don’t Fear the Reaper – Storing data for the long term” October 23 at 1:30 p.m. PDT at the Hyatt Regency in Santa Clara, Calif. Additionally, the company will exhibit the Aparavi Active Archive platform during the two-day event in the exhibit hall.

The hour-and-a-half session, sponsored by Aparavi, features executives from multiple vendors who will help attendees understand the latest developments for managing the wave of data growth so they can better implement an effective long-term data management plan. Christensen’s presentation, “This is Not Your Father’s Archive: A Modern Approach to an Old Problem,” will explore the challenges inherent in long-term data retention and how to make an archive actively useful with data cost-effectively stored and easily retrieved via modern intelligent software.

“With unstructured data predicted to represent more than 90 percent of all data in the upcoming years, organizations will need to find a way to actively manage millions of files for compliance, business intelligence and a myriad of other reasons,” said Christensen. “A solution like Aparavi Active Archive can help satisfy requirements for long-term retention by ensuring that data, whether local or on multiple clouds, becomes a part of an actionable repository for organizations to utilize rather than disappearing down an opaque black hole of uselessness.”

Aparavi’s Active Archive platform offers intelligent data management, including long-term retention for data on-premises, in one or more clouds, or anywhere data should reside to meet governance and protection goals, in a channel-friendly multi-tier and multi-tenant architecture. It gives customers fine-grain control to discover, index, classify and prune unstructured data while ensuring long term retention.

Storage Visions is a two-day event packed with industry-leading keynotes, sessions and exhibits featuring the latest architectures in memory and storage technologies. Additional information about the conference is available at https://storagevisions.com.

Follow Aparavi

https://twitter.com/aparavisoftware
https://www.linkedin.com/company/aparavi-software-corp/

About Aparavi

Aparavi, the world’s leading SaaS-based Active Archive, helps organizations master out of control unstructured data growth. Delivering both on-premises and multi-cloud mobility, Aparavi provides intelligent data management with true storage independence and together with an open-data format removes vendor lock-in, forever. Aparavi delivers huge savings by slowing secondary storage growth by 75 percent, with guaranteed availability regardless of how long data is retained. A pay-as-you-go model based on usage eliminates up-front expenditures for a better total cost of ownership. For more information visit http://www.aparavi.com.


© Business Wire 2018
