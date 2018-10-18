Aparavi : CTO Offers ‘Modern Approach to an Old Problem’ at Storage Visions 2018

Aparavi
CTO Rod Christensen is a featured panelist at the Storage Visions 2018
session “Don’t Fear the Reaper – Storing data for the long term” October
23 at 1:30 p.m. PDT at the Hyatt Regency in Santa Clara, Calif.
Additionally, the company will exhibit the Aparavi Active Archive
platform during the two-day event in the exhibit hall.
The hour-and-a-half session, sponsored by Aparavi, features executives
from multiple vendors who will help attendees understand the latest
developments for managing the wave of data growth so they can better
implement an effective long-term data management plan. Christensen’s
presentation, “This is Not Your Father’s Archive: A Modern Approach to
an Old Problem,” will explore the challenges inherent in long-term data
retention and how to make an archive actively useful with data
cost-effectively stored and easily retrieved via modern intelligent
software.
“With unstructured data predicted to represent more than 90 percent of
all data in the upcoming years, organizations will need to find a way to
actively manage millions of files for compliance, business intelligence
and a myriad of other reasons,” said Christensen. “A solution like
Aparavi Active Archive can help satisfy requirements for long-term
retention by ensuring that data, whether local or on multiple clouds,
becomes a part of an actionable repository for organizations to utilize
rather than disappearing down an opaque black hole of uselessness.”
Aparavi’s Active Archive platform offers intelligent data management,
including long-term retention for data on-premises, in one or more
clouds, or anywhere data should reside to meet governance and protection
goals, in a channel-friendly multi-tier and multi-tenant architecture.
It gives customers fine-grain control to discover, index, classify and
prune unstructured data while ensuring long term retention.
Storage Visions is a two-day event packed with industry-leading
keynotes, sessions and exhibits featuring the latest architectures in
memory and storage technologies. Additional information about the
conference is available at https://storagevisions.com.
About Aparavi
Aparavi, the world’s leading SaaS-based Active Archive, helps
organizations master out of control unstructured data growth. Delivering
both on-premises and multi-cloud mobility, Aparavi provides intelligent
data management with true storage independence and together with an
open-data format removes vendor lock-in, forever. Aparavi delivers huge
savings by slowing secondary storage growth by 75 percent, with
guaranteed availability regardless of how long data is retained. A
pay-as-you-go model based on usage eliminates up-front expenditures for
a better total cost of ownership. For more information visit http://www.aparavi.com.
