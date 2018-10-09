Aparavi : Joins Channel Partners Evolution and MSP Mentor to Introduce Active Archive Platform and Aparavi : Advantage Partner Program

Aparavi
will exhibit its Active Archive platform at the upcoming Channel
Partners Evolution event, October 9-12 at the Pennsylvania
Convention Center in Philadelphia. The Silicon-beach startup in SaaS
solutions is also sponsoring the MSP Mentor 501 awards dinner to host
and honor the top 501 managed service providers from around the world.
More than 3,000 channel pros – managed service providers, value-added
resellers, agents, integrators, consultants and service providers –
attend CPE for educational sessions, networking events, an expo
featuring more than 150 suppliers, and more than 100 industry-leading
speakers.
Aparavi’s Active Archive platform offers intelligent data management,
including long-term retention for data on-premises, in one or more
clouds, or anywhere data should reside to meet governance and protection
goals, in a channel-friendly multi-tier and multi-tenant architecture.
It gives xSPs fine-grain control to discover, index, classify and prune
unstructured data while ensuring long term retention.
“We work closely with channel partners and in particular service
providers to extend their offerings beyond backup to a full data
management platform for unstructured data,” said Jon Calmes, Vice
President of Business Development at Aparavi. “Aparavi Active Archive
can satisfy customer requirements for long-term retention with the
flexibility to use one or more clouds based on the best economics, as
well as the ability to classify, index, and run full-content search for
greater visibility into what is stored.”
The Aparavi Advantage™ Partner Program provides generous margins along
with billing based on partners’ customers’ aggregate usage for the best
cost savings. Aparavi provides its partners with one-on-one training,
co-branded marketing assets/campaigns and sales assistance. Aparavi
bills service providers for aggregated usage with service providers
billing their customers.
Aparavi will exhibit in booth 1020 near the MSP Pavilion. The MSP Mentor
501 awards dinner is held October 10; separate registration is required.
About Aparavi
Aparavi, the world’s leading SaaS-based Active Archive helps
organizations master out of control unstructured data growth. Delivering
both on-premises and multi-cloud mobility, Aparavi provides intelligent
data management with true storage independence, and together with an
open-data format removes vendor lock-in, forever. Aparavi delivers huge
savings by slowing secondary storage growth by 75 percent, with
guaranteed availability regardless of how long data is retained. A
pay-as-you-go model based on usage eliminates up-front expenditures for
a better total cost of ownership. For more information visit http://www.aparavi.com.
