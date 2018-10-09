Aparavi : Joins Channel Partners Evolution and MSP Mentor to Introduce Active Archive Platform and Aparavi : Advantage Partner Program

Aparavi will exhibit its Active Archive platform at the upcoming Channel Partners Evolution event, October 9-12 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia. The Silicon-beach startup in SaaS solutions is also sponsoring the MSP Mentor 501 awards dinner to host and honor the top 501 managed service providers from around the world.

More than 3,000 channel pros – managed service providers, value-added resellers, agents, integrators, consultants and service providers – attend CPE for educational sessions, networking events, an expo featuring more than 150 suppliers, and more than 100 industry-leading speakers.

Aparavi’s Active Archive platform offers intelligent data management, including long-term retention for data on-premises, in one or more clouds, or anywhere data should reside to meet governance and protection goals, in a channel-friendly multi-tier and multi-tenant architecture. It gives xSPs fine-grain control to discover, index, classify and prune unstructured data while ensuring long term retention.

“We work closely with channel partners and in particular service providers to extend their offerings beyond backup to a full data management platform for unstructured data,” said Jon Calmes, Vice President of Business Development at Aparavi. “Aparavi Active Archive can satisfy customer requirements for long-term retention with the flexibility to use one or more clouds based on the best economics, as well as the ability to classify, index, and run full-content search for greater visibility into what is stored.”

The Aparavi Advantage™ Partner Program provides generous margins along with billing based on partners’ customers’ aggregate usage for the best cost savings. Aparavi provides its partners with one-on-one training, co-branded marketing assets/campaigns and sales assistance. Aparavi bills service providers for aggregated usage with service providers billing their customers.

Aparavi will exhibit in booth 1020 near the MSP Pavilion. The MSP Mentor 501 awards dinner is held October 10; separate registration is required.

About Aparavi

Aparavi, the world’s leading SaaS-based Active Archive helps organizations master out of control unstructured data growth. Delivering both on-premises and multi-cloud mobility, Aparavi provides intelligent data management with true storage independence, and together with an open-data format removes vendor lock-in, forever. Aparavi delivers huge savings by slowing secondary storage growth by 75 percent, with guaranteed availability regardless of how long data is retained. A pay-as-you-go model based on usage eliminates up-front expenditures for a better total cost of ownership. For more information visit http://www.aparavi.com.

