Aparavi : and GigaOm Lay out Path to Empowering Digital Transformation with Digital Management

Webinar to detail how to transform digital information from a liability to a powerful business tool

Aparavi®, a Gartner Cool Vendor in the multi-cloud data management space, today announced that it is co-presenting a webinar with GigaOm about how the right data management practices and intelligent archives can boost the value of data and make it reusable for new applications June 25 at 10 a.m. PDT.

“Empowering Digital Transformation with Data Management,” features Jonathan Calmes, vice president of business development at Aparavi, and Enrico Signoretti, senior data storage analyst at GigaOm, as they explore how to use data management best practices to improve value of data and how to reuse it across the organization. Topics covered during the free, one-hour webinar include:

Understanding data growth and diversity

Transforming a liability into an asset with classification and search

How to build efficient intelligent archives for data reusability

Applications that can benefit from data reusability

“Data is both the lifeblood of an organization as well as one of its greatest challenges when faced with understanding content and managing it for the long-term,” said Calmes. “It can be considered a liability or become the most powerful asset for the organization, and any digital transformation initiative will benefit from best practices in data management.”

"Data management is now critical for every enterprise organization that wants to transform data from a liability to an asset, and increase its competitiveness,” said Signoretti. “Thanks to the right combination of backend technology and innovative features, Aparavi can be a great platform to build an intelligent data archive that can be leveraged to make this transformation possible without disrupting existing infrastructures and processes.”

Organizations grappling with the huge volume of unstructured data retained for purposes such as compliance, historical reference, and business reporting/analytics are embracing Aparavi. Aparavi’s intelligent multi-cloud data management provides the ability to actively manage data for long-term policy-based retention, open access, and re-use, while providing an easy path to multi-cloud adoption.

The GigaOm/Aparavi webinar is ideally suited for CxOs, project managers, decision makers and IT professionals. Register or get more information.

About Aparavi

Aparavi’s SaaS solution delivers intelligent multi-cloud data management to organizations grappling with large volumes of unstructured data. Keep your data. Just do it better. For more information visit http://www.aparavi.com

About GigaOm

GigaOm provides technical, operational, and business advice for IT's strategic digital enterprise and business initiatives. Enterprise business leaders, CIOs, and technology organizations partner with GigaOm for practical, actionable, strategic, and visionary advice for modernizing and transforming their business. Read more.

