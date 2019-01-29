Apartment Buyers Who Use Corporate Name for Security Reasons May Get Tax Break

By Katie Honan

New York City is considering a change to its property tax exemptions that would let owners who buy apartments under a corporate name apply for the benefit, if they show they did so for security reasons.

The city's Department of Finance has long restricted cooperative apartment and condominium owners who buy under a limited liability company or limited partnership from getting a partial tax abatement.

But a proposed amendment would let buyers apply for a waiver if they can prove they purchased the apartment under another company for security reasons.

City officials said the change was suggested by members of the law-enforcement community and judges who say they need to buy property under limited liability companies for their safety.

The Finance Department expects only a handful of people to apply for this special waiver, which requires documentation that they would be put in danger if they were disclosed as the owner, the officials said.

Lucian Chalfen, a spokesman for New York's Office of Court Administration, said he wasn't aware of the specific ruling but safety of judges is a chief concern. They have their own department to deal with threats, he said.

"We're vigilant," Mr. Chalfen said.

Finance Department spokeswoman Sonia Alleyne said the administrative change would benefit people with unique safety concerns.

"The new rule is intended to benefit anyone who may have safety concerns having their address information made public, including those in law enforcement and victims of domestic violence," she said in a statement.

The property tax abatement program can save owners who meet the requirements between 17.5% and 28.1% a year on property taxes. The apartment must be the owner's primary residence and owners can't already be receiving an exemption or abatement through another program.

Mary Ann Rothman, executive director of the Council of New York Cooperatives and Condominiums, said she understood the security concerns but apartments shouldn't be owned by private companies.

"I'm not a big fan of corporate ownership, and this of course would further encourage it," Ms. Rothman said.

Three years ago, the federal government began to require title-insurance companies to report the identity of all residential buyers of properties that sold for $300,000 or more if they were bought with a corporate name and without a mortgage. Those in favor of the limited-liability company purchases said they protect the buyers' privacy, while the government has said the purchases are opportunities for money laundering.

The federal rule hasn't deterred corporate buying. A recent Wall Street Journal analysis found that last year 84% of New York City condos valued at $10 million or more were bought under a corporate name.

Write to Katie Honan at Katie.Honan@wsj.com