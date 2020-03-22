Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Apartment Industry Committed to Supporting Residents Impacted by COVID-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/22/2020 | 02:49pm EDT

As the nation contends with the COVID-19 outbreak and millions are sheltering in place, having safe and secure housing is more important than ever.

With this in mind, the National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC), on behalf the 40 million Americans who call an apartment home and the 17.5 million jobs the industry supports, recommends apartment firms consider adopting the following principles to help America’s renters retain their housing during this crisis.

  • Halt evictions for 90 days for those who can show they have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. (This would not apply to evictions for other lease violations such as property damage, criminal activity or endangering the safety of other residents of the community.)

  • Avoid rent increases for 90 days to help residents weather the crisis.

  • Create payment plans for residents who are unable to pay their rent because of the outbreak and waive late fees for those residents.

  • Identify governmental and community resources to help residents secure food, financial assistance and healthcare and share that information with residents.
  • Communicate to residents that it is a priority for the industry to partner with them to help them retain their housing.

We also recognize that most rental properties are owned by individuals and small businesses that have financial obligations, including mortgages, utilities, payroll, insurance and taxes. If residents cannot pay their full rent obligations because of the COVID-19 outbreak then owners are at risk of not meeting their own financial obligations. This puts the individual property and the larger community in which it is located at risk.

Congress must extend mortgage forbearance to rental property owners and extend similar protections to other financial obligations such as insurance premiums, utility service payments and tax liabilities. Forbearance is needed to prevent foreclosure and other adverse actions such as lien placements, utility shut offs, defaults, and judgements that would negatively impact the viability of the property’s continued operation and ultimately put its residents at risk of additional disruption.

We also continue to call on Congress to provide disaster housing assistance for renters who are suffering from income disruption as a result of the pandemic.

At a time when many American workers are being encouraged to work from home, multifamily owners and operators are on the front lines, keeping residents cared for and safe in their apartment homes.

These are trying, even desperate times and all of us face grim uncertainty in the days ahead. However, by working together – apartment residents, owners and operators, and lawmakers at all levels of government – we can develop solutions to the evolving challenges and keep Americans housed.

Additional materials and resources on COVID-19 can be found here.

Based in Washington, D.C., the National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC) is the leadership of the trillion-dollar apartment industry. We bring together the prominent apartment owners, managers and developers who help create thriving communities by providing apartment homes for 40 million Americans. NMHC provides a forum for insight, advocacy and action that enables both members and the communities they help build to thrive. For more information, contact NMHC at 202/974-2300, e-mail the Council at info@nmhc.org, or visit NMHC's web site at www.nmhc.org


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:30pPhilips ramps up production of critical health technology products in response to COVID-19 pandemic
GL
03:24pLIMINAL BIOSCIENCES : comments on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
AQ
03:09pCLEVELAND CLIFFS : Commends the State of Ohio for Recognizing Essential Businesses and Operations Under its Stay at Home Order
BU
03:01pCLOETTA PUBL : withdraws dividend proposal and provides update on effects from COVID-19
AQ
03:01pAP FACT CHECK : Trump falsely says ventilators coming ‘fast'
AQ
02:58pCoronavirus and Oil-Price Plunge Buries Shale and Occidental's Big Bet
DJ
02:55pAIR CANADA : Continues to Bring Canadians Back Home
AQ
02:49pApartment Industry Committed to Supporting Residents Impacted by COVID-19
BU
01:50pURGENT STATEMENT BY THE CIVIL 20 TO THE G20 VIRTUAL SUMMIT ON COVID-19 : New Realities Require New Priorities
BU
01:40pBUSINESS FALLOUT : Marriott to furlough thousands of workers
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : Netflix to slash traffic across Europe to relieve virus strain on internet providers
2NK ROSNEFT' PAO : NK ROSNEFT' : Russia blames Gulf nations for oil crash - TASS
3TESLA, INC. : FORD, GM, TESLA GETTING 'GO AHEAD' TO MAKE VENTILATORS: Trump
4TURK HAVA YOLLARI AO : TURK HAVA YOLLARI AO : Turkish Airlines says 85% of its passenger planes idle due to co..
5MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : BUSINESS FALLOUT: Marriott to furlough thousands of workers

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group