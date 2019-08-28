Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Apellis Pharmaceuticals : August 28, 2019 - Apellis Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 05:21pm EDT

CRESTWOOD, Ky., and WALTHAM Mass, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., (Nasdaq:APLS) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapeutic compounds to treat disease through the inhibition of the complement system, announced that, on August 22, 2019, the Company approved the grant of an equity award to a new employee who began employment on August 14, 2019, as an equity inducement award outside of the Company's 2017 Stock Incentive Plan and material to the employee's acceptance of employment with the Company. The equity award was approved in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The employee received an option to purchase 47,400 shares of Apellis common stock. The option has an exercise price of $29.92 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Apellis common stock on August 22, 2019, the grant date of the option. One-fourth of the shares underlying the employee option will vest on the one year anniversary of the employee's date of employment and thereafter 1/48th of the shares underlying the employee option will vest monthly, such that the shares underlying the options granted to the employee will be fully vested on the fourth anniversary of the employee's date of hire, subject to the employee's continued employment with Apellis on such vesting dates.

About Apellis
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapeutic compounds for the treatment of a broad range of life-threatening or debilitating autoimmune diseases based upon complement immunotherapy through the inhibition of the complement system at the level of C3. Apellis is the first company to advance chronic therapy with a C3 inhibitor into clinical trials. For additional information about Apellis and APL-2, please visit http://www.apellis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the implications of preliminary clinical data. The words 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'continue,' 'could,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'plan,' 'potential,' 'predict,' 'project,' 'should,' 'target,' 'will,' 'would' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: whether the Company's clinical trials will be fully enrolled and completed when anticipated; whether preliminary or interim results from a clinical trial will be predictive of the final results of the trial; whether results obtained in preclinical studies and clinical trials will be indicative of results that will be generated in future clinical trials; whether APL-2 or APL-9 will successfully advance through the clinical trial process on a timely basis, or at all; whether the results of such clinical trials will warrant regulatory submissions and whether APL-2 will receive approval from the FDA or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies for GA, PNH, CAD, wAIHA or any other indication; whether, if Apellis' products receive approval, they will be successfully distributed and marketed; and other factors discussed in the 'Risk Factors' section of Apellis' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 31, 2019 and the risks described in other filings that Apellis may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Apellis specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. 

Media Contact:
Ryan Waderyan.wade@apellis.com  
781.209.6460 x8148  (office)
781.801.5206  (mobile)

Investor Contact:
Alex Kaneakane@w2ogroup.com
212.301.7218  (office)
929.400.2691  (mobile)

Source: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Disclaimer

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 28 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2019 21:20:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:51pALASKA AIR : to webcast presentation at the Cowen Securities 12th Annual Global Transportation Conference
PU
05:51pMEREDITH : To Report Fiscal 2019 Full Year Results September 5 And Provide Fiscal 2020 Outlook
PU
05:51pBROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : Hurricane Dorian Update
PU
05:51pTALKPOOL : Structural changes for better focus and growth
AQ
05:50pCPUcoin Expands CPU/GPU Power Sharing with Cudo Ventures Enterprise Network Partnership
GL
05:48pCENTERPOINT ENERGY : Vectren Energy Delivery of Ohio receives approval to adjust delivery prices and recover costs associated with pipeline safety and reliability
AQ
05:46pCALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE : Two Water Infrastructure Improvement Projects Completed in Bakersfield
PU
05:46pCALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE : Another Water Infrastructure Improvement Project Completed in Los Altos
PU
05:46pHOME BANCORP : Announces New Share Repurchase Plan
PR
05:43pBelmont Village Senior Living President Mercedes Kerr Named to California Master Plan for Aging Stakeholder Advisory Committee
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PRADA S.P.A. : PRADA S P A : Costco limits shoppers in first China store after opening-day fiasco
2DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Jeffrey Epstein's Road Through Wall Street a Bumpy One
3UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION : COLLINS AEROSPACE : to support L3Harris in bringing new capabilities to the ..
4GOLD : Fake-branded bars slip dirty gold into world markets
5NEL : NEL ASA: Invests in HyNet and receives purchase order for two hydrogen fueling stations in Korea

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group