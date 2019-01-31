Apellis Pharmaceuticals : January 31, 2019 - Apellis Pharmaceuticals Appoints Thomas Lackner as Senior Vice President, Head of Europe

CRESTWOOD, Ky., WALTHAM, Mass. and ZUG, Switzerland, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (Nasdaq:APLS) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapeutic compounds to treat disease through the inhibition of the complement system, announced today the appointment of Thomas Lackner as Senior Vice President, Head of Europe. Prior to joining Apellis, Thomas was responsible for developing the global commercial strategy and launch organization for Prothena Biosciences in Europe, for their first global launch in a hematologic rare disease (AL amyloidosis).



'Thomas is a key hire as we prepare to scale for global commercialization. I am confident that his extensive biopharma experience will elevate our international presence and help Apellis become the leader in complement inhibition,' said Adam Townsend, chief commercial officer at Apellis.

In his new role, Thomas will build out the launch organization for APL-2 in Europe as the company expands operations with two clinical programs in Phase 3: DERBY & OAKS for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) and PEGASUS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH). Thomas will also be responsible for overseeing the establishment and development of Apellis' new office in Zug, Switzerland.

'Apellis' bold approach to complement inhibition and commitment to the rare disease community were key factors in my decision to join this exciting company,' said Thomas. 'I'm thrilled to begin the process of establishing Apellis' European base in Switzerland and working with leadership to raise APL-2's profile across the continent.'

Thomas has extensive experience launching pharmaceutical company operations in new geographies. Previously he was Biogen's Vice-President and Managing Director of Germany, Austria and Switzerland. His experience also includes P&L responsibility in other European geographies as well as the global launch of FampyraTM in multiple sclerosis, together with Acorda Therapeutics where he also chaired the Joint Commercial Committee.

Lackner holds an MBA from Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas, and a master's degree in Business Administration from Johannes Kepler University in Linz, Austria.

About Apellis

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapeutic compounds for the treatment of a broad range of life-threatening or debilitating autoimmune diseases based upon complement immunotherapy through the inhibition of the complement system at the level of C3. Apellis is the first company to advance chronic therapy with a C3 inhibitor into clinical trials. For additional information about Apellis and APL-2, please visit http://www.apellis.com. For additional information regarding our clinical trials, visit www.apellis.com/clinical-trials.html.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the implications of preliminary clinical data. The words 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'continue,' 'could,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'plan,' 'potential,' 'predict,' 'project,' 'should,' 'target,' 'will,' 'would' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: whether dosing in the Phase 3 GA program will resume when anticipated; whether preliminary or interim results from a clinical trial will be predictive of the final results of the trial; whether results obtained in preclinical studies and clinical trials will be indicative of results that will be generated in future clinical trials; whether APL-2 will successfully advance through the clinical trial process on a timely basis, or at all; whether the results of such clinical trials will warrant regulatory submissions and whether APL-2 will receive approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies for GA, PNH or any other indication; whether, if Apellis' products receive approval, they will be successfully distributed and marketed; and other factors discussed in the 'Risk Factors' section of Apellis' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 13, 2018 and the risks described in other filings that Apellis may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Apellis specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

