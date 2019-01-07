Apex Announces Strategic OEM Relationship with Zebra Technologies

Apex Gains Access to Zebra’s Industry-Leading Data Capture Portfolio

To help fuel further product innovations, Apex Supply Chain Technologies™ today announced a strategic original equipment manufacturer (OEM) relationship with Zebra Technologies Corporation. Zebra is an innovator at the edge of the enterprise with solutions and partners that enable businesses to gain a performance edge. This OEM relationship provides Apex access to an array of technologies, including Zebra’s scanning, imaging and RFID products for custom scanning solutions.

“Zebra’s focus and continued investment in technology aligns with today’s customers and those we’ll serve in the future,” said Mike Wills, Chief Revenue Officer, Apex Supply Chain Technologies. “With access to one of the largest, richest technology portfolios, Apex can continually ensure our customers have the best of breed solutions. The strategic alignment of the markets our companies serve, including retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics will benefit our customers.”

See Apex & Zebra at Retail’s BIG SHOW #NRF2019

Both companies are exhibiting at the National Retail Federation’s annual BIG SHOW in New York City from January 13 through 15. The companies will showcase how retailers can provide shoppers with a frictionless option to pick up products in lockers in their stores by using a loyalty card or a barcode in an email receipt. Visit Apex at booth 1496 and Zebra at booth 2101 during the show for hands-on access to each company’s latest retail solutions.

