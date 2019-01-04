Log in
Apex Clean Energy Acquires 442.5 MW of Solar Projects Under Development in Virginia

01/04/2019 | 06:13pm CET

Charlottesville, VA, Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apex Clean Energy today announced the purchase of 442.5 MW of solar projects across Virginia from renewable energy developer SolUnesco. This acquisition expands Apex’s nationwide portfolio of advanced solar projects to more than 3 GW, approximately 700 MW of that situated in the Commonwealth.

0_medium_ApexlogoCision.jpg


“Apex continuously seeks to grow our utility-scale wind and solar pipeline based on projects with the greatest potential to meet rapidly expanding market demand,” said Mark Goodwin, Apex Clean Energy president and CEO. “The projects recently acquired from SolUnesco are expertly sited, have strong landowner support, and offer substantial environmental and economic benefits. We look forward to bringing these projects online, enabling significant job creation and new revenue streams in communities across the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

An established national leader in the wind and solar sector with increasing focus on energy storage solutions, Apex is focusing on its home state as an ideal location to provide “around-the-clock” clean energy to utility, corporate, and industrial power customers. With the 75 MW Rocky Forge Wind and 80 MW Dragonfly Solar having already secured unanimous county permit approvals, Apex is uniquely positioned to supply virtually constant zero-carbon electricity at scale.

The SolUnesco transaction includes the 150 MW Carvers Creek, 150 MW Moody Creek, 130 MW Red Brick, and 12.5 MW Rivanna projects located across the Commonwealth.

“This partnership provides key capabilities and resources to best position these four projects,” said Francis Hodsoll, SolUnesco CEO. “We believe the Apex relationship will advance the growth of SolUnesco’s capabilities and market position.”

Together, the four projects will generate enough clean electricity to power approximately 72,000 U.S. homes and would contribute over $11 million in state and local tax revenue.

About Apex Clean Energy

Apex Clean Energy develops, constructs, and operates utility-scale wind and solar power facilities across North America. Our mission-driven team of more than 200 renewable energy experts uses a data-focused approach and an unrivaled portfolio of projects to create solutions for the world’s most innovative and forward-thinking customers. For more information on how Apex is leading the transition to a clean energy future, visit www.apexcleanenergy.com

Attachment 

Cat Strumlauf
Apex Clean Energy
4342274196
cat.strumlauf@apexcleanenergy.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
