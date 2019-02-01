Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Apex Clean Energy Signs 300 MW Power Purchase Agreement with Northern Indiana Public Service Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2019 | 08:04am EST

Charlottesville, VA, Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apex Clean Energy today announced a power purchase agreement with Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO) for 300 megawatts of wind power. The 20-year deal represents the full capacity of Apex’s Roaming Bison Wind project, located in Montgomery County, Indiana.

The agreement is one of three transactions NIPSCO has signed following the utility’s announcement of a major strategic shift from coal to renewable sources and will help the company achieve significant cost savings for its customers.

“Roaming Bison Wind will deliver long-term economic and environmental benefits to residential and industrial customers across northwestern Indiana,” said Mark Goodwin, president and CEO of Apex Clean Energy. “NIPSCO is taking advantage of strong, local wind resources and low generation costs to accelerate the shift from aging coal plants. At the same time, the vital community support shown by the residents of Montgomery County will yield tremendous returns in terms of economic benefits—both to the county and to landowners involved in the project.”

“Making the transition to renewable energy is critical to our long-term plan to move toward a more affordable and sustainable energy future,” added NIPSCO’s president, Violet Sistovaris. “The Roaming Bison project plays an important role in our overall plan that will equate to an estimated $4 billion in cost savings over the long-term for customers.”

0_medium_ApexlogoCision.jpg


Attachment 

Cat Strumlauf
Apex Clean Energy
4342274196
cat.strumlauf@apexcleanenergy.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:24aPROVIDENT FINANCIAL : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:24aDSM CONSUMER INSIGHTS SERIES : Plant-based alternatives fast becoming part of the mainstream
AQ
08:24aMATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:24aTORINO POWER : Teams Up With Maser Technology To Bring Power Line Monitoring System To Asia Pacific
AQ
08:24aMOMENTUM CONTINUES FOR NEXOPTIC'S AWARD-WINNING, REIMAGINED BINOCULARS : DoubleTake
AQ
08:24aMANTECH INTERNATIONAL : Appoints bryce pippert as senior vice president and general manager, mission solutions & services group's federal civilian business unit
AQ
08:24aSOLVAY : 's future Lyon business center unveiled
AQ
08:24aTINLEY BEVERAGE : Santa Monica, California - Tinley Appoints Media Veteran Douglas Fulton to Board of Directors
AQ
08:24aFLYBE : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)
PU
08:24aPER AARSLEFF A/S : Aarsleff - Company announcement
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : sales outlook falls short after record holiday quarter
2COMMERZBANK : COMMERZBANK : Weak quarter mars Deutsche Bank's return to the black
3GLENCORE : GLENCORE : 4Q Copper Production Rose
4Trump to meet China's Xi to try to seal trade deal, progress reported
5GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Asserts Progress as Ills Persist

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.