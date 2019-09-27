Apex Service Partners : Announces Investment in Southern Air Heating & Cooling, Partnering with Founder & Family for Further Expansion

Apex Service Partners ("Apex"), a platform of award-winning HVAC, plumbing and electrical services businesses, today announced that it has partnered with Southern Air Heating & Cooling ("Southern Air" or “the Company”), a leading residential HVAC services company with locations across Louisiana and Mississippi.

Southern Air, headquartered in Ball, La., will join Florida businesses Best Home Services and Frank Gay Services as a member of the Apex platform. Founded in 1994 by Ira Preuett, Southern Air will continue to be operated independently by the Preuett family under its current brand names.

"We are thrilled and privileged to partner with Southern Air Founder and CEO Ira Preuett, and welcome Southern Air’s incredible employees to Apex. They have a proven history of providing fast, friendly and highly technical services that fit perfectly with Apex’s mission of building a people-focused national HVAC, plumbing and electrical services platform," said AJ Brown, CEO of Apex. "Southern Air is an extremely impressive operation with a bright future of growth ahead.”

"We are excited to accelerate our growth as part of the Apex family, and look forward to helping build the best network of service providers across the country,” said Ira Preuett. “Apex has a strong set of values and a philosophy of prioritizing its customers and employees, which aligns perfectly with Southern Air. Apex will help us become a larger and stronger company and expand into neighboring geographies."

Apex plans to invest at least $100 million in equity capital in HVAC, plumbing and electrical services companies across the U.S., creating a network of market-leading service companies. Apex supports the growth of its partner companies by investing in people development, equipment, and facilities to allow these companies to better serve the mission-critical HVAC, plumbing and electrical service needs of customers.

About Apex Service Partners

Apex Service Partners is an HVAC, plumbing and electrical services group whose goal is to partner with world-class service providers to build an industry leading national platform. Apex focuses on leveraging the power of people to build a strong network of industry leaders who can share resources, best practices and expertise in order to deliver unparalleled service to customers and opportunities for employees.

About Alpine Investors

Alpine is a people-driven private equity firm that is committed to building enduring companies by working with, learning from and developing exceptional people. Alpine specializes in middle-market companies in the software and services industries. Its PeopleFirst strategy includes a CEO-in-Residence program where Alpine partners with CEOs first and places them into companies as part of the transaction. This provides a distinct solution for situations where additional or new management is desired post-transaction. For more information, visit http://www.alpineinvestors.com/.

About Southern Air Heating & Cooling

Founded in 1994, Southern Air is a BBB Accredited and NATE Certified HVAC and plumbing services business serving residents across Louisiana and Mississippi. It is proud to employ technicians who have met the highest standards of training in the industry and backs its work with a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

