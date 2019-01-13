Apex Showcasing Innovative, Two-Sided Flow-Thru Locker at #NRF2019

The Apex Flow-Thru™ 10,000 Order Pick-Up Solution is
eliminating the long lines, confusion and operational issues associated
with order pick-up. The two-sided design of the new self-serve,
automated locker allows employees to load orders from the rear while
busy customers pick up their orders from the front in just seconds.
The game-changing device from Apex Supply Chain Technologies® is
on display in booth 1946 at the National Retail Federation’s annual BIG
Show through January 15th.
“Consumer technology is driving the most profound shift in customer
behavior that brands have ever seen,” says Kent Savage, Apex founder &
CEO. “Order-ahead is a wildly popular service embraced by busy customers
for its time-saving convenience. But without frictionless order pick-up,
this service can create issues. Our solution provides restaurants and
retailers a seamless order-ahead experience to help them build their
business.”
Efficient Workflow Streamlines, Simplifies Order Pick-Up
The Apex Flow-Thru 10,000 Series provides a fast, effective way to
handle order-ahead business in a way that increases speed of service
while optimizing employee productivity. And addressing the unprecedented
demand for order pick-up options brings several business benefits:
-
Increases customer satisfaction and loyalty by reducing in store
queues and line anxiety
-
Maximizes ticket size to grow take-away business
-
Grows repeat business
-
Ensures order security and privacy.
Smarter, Faster Order Pick-Up
As finished orders are placed in a locker compartment, a notification is
automatically triggered to alert the customer and give them a unique
code. Upon arrival, customers skip the line and go to the Apex Flow-Thru
10,000 to input their code. Their secure compartment lights up and opens
automatically. After grabbing their order, the customer can leave
without waiting in line. This fast and simple process takes less than 10
seconds—no lines, no waiting, and no hassles for customers or employees.
Easy to Integrate & Train Employees
The Apex Flow-Thru 10,000 integrates easily with a brand’s existing
infrastructure – including point of sale (POS), ERP, kitchen display
systems (KDS), self-serve order kiosks and mobile apps. Employee
training is simple and intuitive. The flexible, modular design ensures
it’s available in countertop, floor and built-in configurations. This
makes it easy, fast and affordable to rollout a chain-wide solution that
is custom-fit to each location.
Apex Supply Chain Technologies is the world’s leading provider of
self-serve automated solutions for use in a variety of industries and
applications. Discover how Apex helps retailers, restaurants and
foodservice brands during the NRF Show at booth 1946 or online.
