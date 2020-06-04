Log in
Apexigen Appoints Gordon Ringold to its Board of Directors

06/04/2020 | 07:01am EDT

SAN CARLOS, Calif., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Apexigen, Inc. announced today the appointment of Gordon Ringold, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors. Dr. Ringold joins Apexigen's Board of Directors with over 30 years of executive leadership and drug development experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. 

"We are delighted to welcome Gordon to our Board of Directors. We look forward to benefiting from his extensive clinical strategy, drug development and general management experience as we continue development of our lead oncology product candidate, APX005M, and our pipeline of antibodies for cancer," said Kenneth Fong, PhD, Apexigen's Chairman of the Board.   

"I'm excited to join Apexigen's board as the company advances its APX005M clinical program, with over 400 patients enrolled and 13 clinical trials that have been completed, are ongoing or are planned to start in 2020," said Dr. Ringold. "Beyond APX005M, this is an exciting time for Apexigen, with a strong pipeline of licensed and proprietary programs that have emerged from Apexigen's APXiMAB™ platform."

Since 2015, Dr. Ringold has served as CEO of Quadriga BioSciences, a privately-held pharmaceutical company focused on developing targeted therapies for brain cancers. He currently sits on the boards of directors of Ardelyx, Okava Pharmaceuticals, Protein Metrics and Sagimet.  He served in various capacities as Co-Founder and/or CEO of Maxygen, SurroMed, Alexza, and Alavita.  Dr. Ringold was CEO and Scientific Director of Affymax Research Institute (acquired by Glaxo), where he managed the development of novel technologies to accelerate the pace of drug discovery.  Prior to that he was VP and Director of the Institute for Cancer and Developmental Biology at Syntex. Dr. Ringold received his Ph.D. in the laboratory of Dr. Harold Varmus, before joining the Stanford University School of Medicine, Department of Pharmacology. While on the Stanford faculty he invented technologies for manufacturing recombinant proteins in mammalian cells, now widely used to produce dozens of therapeutic products, and received the John J. Abel Award as the best Pharmacologist in the US under the age of 35. Dr. Ringold is an alumnus of Crown College, UC Santa Cruz, 1972.

About Apexigen

Apexigen is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a new generation of antibody therapeutics for oncology, with an emphasis on new immuno-oncology agents that may harness the patient's immune system to combat and eradicate cancer. APX005M and Apexigen's other programs were discovered using Apexigen's proprietary APXiMAB™ discovery platform. This platform has enabled Apexigen and its collaboration partners to discover and develop high-quality therapeutic antibodies against a variety of molecular targets, including targets that are difficult to drug with conventional antibody technologies. Seven product or product candidates discovered using APXiMAB are currently commercially available or in clinical development, either internally by Apexigen or by its licensees. For more information, please visit www.apexigen.com.

Investor Contact:
Jennifer Porcelli
Managing Director
Solebury Trout
646-378-2962
Investors@apexigen.com

Apexigen Contact:
Mark Nevins
Vice President, Business Development
Apexigen
650-931-6236
mnevins@apexigen.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apexigen-appoints-gordon-ringold-to-its-board-of-directors-301069913.html

SOURCE Apexigen, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
