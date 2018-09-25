Aphena Continues on a Path of Growth

Company Has Invested Heavily in Increased Capacity for Past Several Years

Aphena Pharma Solutions Inc. recently announced that it has expanded DEA operations and storage expansion at both its Maryland and Tennessee facilities. This announcement is the latest in a long line of growth announcements in recent months from the company, an industry leader in pharmaceutical packaging and manufacturing.

“We’ve invested millions of dollars in order to provide our customer base with one of the broadest ranges of packaging formats in the industry,” said Eric Allen, VP of sales and marketing at Aphena. “We’ve been able to make these kinds of investments because of a commitment to steady, planned growth and sound financial decision making.”

In just the past two years, Aphena has:

• Expanded both the CII vault capacity and the DEA-licensed CIII-CV cage at its liquid and semisolids division in Easton, Maryland, to hold more than 85 pallets of active products

• Expanded its solid-dose division in Cookeville, Tennessee, almost doubling the size of the FDA- and DEA-inspected facility to over 135,000 square feet; adding new packaging lines; and increasing the location’s CII capacity to over 110 pallets for blisters, bottles, carding or kit packaging

• Invested millions of dollars to provide customers with fully complaint, state-of-the-art serialization capabilities

• Partnered with industry-leading software companies to offer the most compatible solutions for serialization data exchange

• Installed powder pharmaceutical packaging lines to include two filling lines to handle sachets and bottles of a wide range of sizes, with additional equipment on the drawing board

• Expanded its chocolated OTC manufacturing operations to create a fourfold capacity increase

• Expanded its manufacturing of nasal inhalers, doubling capacity and adding DEA licensing and robotic assembly capabilities

• Added stretch card packaging to its solid-dose services to increase secondary packaging options for branded OTCs and dietary products

The Easton, Maryland, liquid and semisolid plant now includes more than 12 custom packaging lines, with additional blending equipment and capacity already on the drawing board for 2019.

The Tennessee location now offers over 135,000 square feet and more than 10 high-speed production lines — including four blister lines and six bottling lines — dedicated to solid-dose primary and secondary packaging services. The facility also has four lines running pallet-level serialized, with three more being installed to meet the new DSCSA regulations for pharmaceutical products in November 2018.

“Aphena's continued investment in expansion and increased capacity in a variety of packaging formats reflects our continued commitment to support the growing needs of our customers in pharmaceutical and nutritional products," said Allen. "In addition, Aphena has positioned itself to support significant future volume growth so that we may continue to provide our customers a growing contract partner with the broadest ranges of capabilities.”

Aphena Pharma Solutions Inc. is an industry-leading organization providing turnkey contract packaging and manufacturing solutions for the pharmaceutical, OTC, dietary supplement, animal health, consumer health and medical device markets. With two separate FDA- and DEA-registered, GDUFA-compliant and serialization-ready sites in the U.S., Aphena handles solid dose, liquids, gels, creams, ointments, foams, suspensions and lotions.

For more information about Aphena Pharma, visit aphenapharma.com or call 1-866-465-4506.

