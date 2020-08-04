Aphex BioCleanse Systems Inc, OTC, SNST, Confirms Prior Judicial Liens Owed by Predecessor Sunset Capital Assets, Inc. as Satisfied

PITTSFORD, N.Y., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aphex BioCleanse Systems Inc. (OTC-SNST) announces today that the Company has received the filed and Completed Satisfactions of two Judicial Liens totaling $7,837,875 plus accruing statutory interest that remained on the Sunset Capital Assets Inc Balance Sheet. Effective July 31, 2020 and as previously reported on August 2, 2020, Sunset Capital Assets has acquired Aphex BioCleanse Systems and will operate as Aphex on a forward going basis.

The final execution and performance of the definitive Share Exchange Agreement, dated July 31, 2020, between Aphex BioCleanse Systems Inc and Sunset Capital Assets Inc. satisfied the prerequisite requirements of the Judicial Lien Holder per a prior executed Settlement Agreement. The Judicial Lien Satisfactions will be reflected on future Company Financial Reports to be made available when due and reported on the OTC Pink Sheets market platform. The Judicial Lien Satisfactions were filed with the St. Charles County, Missouri Clerk of the Court.

About Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc.

Aphex BioCleanse Systems Inc has developed a proprietary broad-based germ-killing formula trademarked as Hy-IQ ™ Water. The Non-Toxic, Non-Alcohol, Hydrogen Based Trade Secret formulation has a unique method of action that uses hydrogen ions to breach the cell walls of exoskeleton germs. Significant prior testing has proven the formula's ability to effectively kill a broad base of pathogens. "Hy-IQ, may be the most significant development in disinfecting since the discovery of chlorine in 1774," says Aphex CEO, David Weaver. www.aphexus.com

FDA Statement



The statements in this document have not been evaluated or approved by the FDA. The products and statements referenced in this document are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Safe Harbor Statement



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

