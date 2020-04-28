Apic Bio Announces Presentations at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy's 23rd Annual Meeting

Apic Bio Inc., an innovative gene therapy company developing novel treatment options for patients with rare genetic diseases, today announced that it will have three poster presentations at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy’s 23rd Annual Meeting taking place May 12-15, 2020 in virtual format. Posters will be available at www.asgct.org.

The posters include:

Abstract Title: High Efficiency Downstream Processing and Enrichment of Full AAV Particles Produced from Suspension HEK293 Cells (abstract #467)

Presenter: Scott Loiler, Chief Technology Officer, Apic Bio

Session Title: Vector and Cell Engineering, Production or Manufacturing

Date/Time: Tuesday May 12, 2020 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM ET

Abstract Title: Optimizing Suspension HEK293 Transfection Processes for AAV Productivity (abstract #859)

Presenter: Scott Loiler Chief Technology Officer, Apic Bio

Session Title: Vector and Cell Engineering, Production or Manufacturing

Date/Time: Wednesday May 13, 2020 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM ET

Abstract Title: Bridging Efficacy Data in an ALS Mouse Model with Clinical Route of Administration in Nonhuman Primates to Derive a Meaningful Clinical Dose Range (abstract #1114)

Presenter: Randal Hand, Senior Scientist, Apic Bio

Session Title: Neurological Diseases

Date/Time. Thursday May 14, 2020 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM ET

About Apic Bio

Apic Bio is an innovative gene therapy company focused on developing first-in-class treatment options for rare, undertreated neurological and liver diseases. The Company's lead program is an adeno-associated (AAV)-based gene therapy for the treatment of the copper zinc superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) genetic form ALS. Preclinical studies of additional genetic forms of ALS (C9Orf72) and Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (Alpha-1) are ongoing. The Company is also advancing discovery programs for two undisclosed CNS indications that leverage its proprietary silence and replace THRIVE™ platform. The Company is backed by leading and disease-centric investors, including Morningside Ventures, ALS Investment Fund, and The Alpha-1 Project (TAP). For more information please visit www.apic-bio.com.

