Apigate : Charts Future Advancement at Mobile World Congress by Expanding into High Growth Markets

Apigate
is making waves by expanding its regional footprint in high growth Asian
markets. As part of its future-ready vision of turning all telcos and
merchants digital, Apigate, the next generation Application Programming
Interface (API) platform has forged partnerships with top multinational
enterprises in India, Singapore and China after a well-received launch
of apigateMint and apigateAXP, a new suite of products designed to
maximize revenue. Combining the innovative insights of a telco and the
technology of an award-winning open source digital platform, Apigate’s
strong partnerships and relationships make accessing millions of
consumers easy across every service - via its API gateway hubs around
the world.
“As the world transforms and becomes increasingly digital, new services
and disruptors require connectivity and the ability to access and
connect to customers easily. Apigate helps businesses expand and
transform digitally to reach their objectives via our new-breed API
platform ecosystem that sets the standard for seamless connectivity to
reach customers and partners. With a presence in Asia, Africa, Europe,
and Latin America, we have a global growth agenda to help businesses
scale the global market,” says Zoran
Vasiljev, CEO, Apigate.
The expansion into India includes a global partnership between
One98/PayTM, India’s largest e-wallet service provider that will allow
Apigate to connect its international partners to PayTM’s wallet services
while expanding the reach of One97’s content services to customers
worldwide. On top of that, Apigate recently announced their landmark
partnership with Zee5, a multi-lingual digital entertainment platform,
to deliver the largest bouquet of content across languages and genres to
audiences globally. In addition, Apigate will have direct connectivity
to Vodafone Idea Limited.
A Singtel and Apigate partnership further increases Apigate’s footprint
in Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Australia and India, enabling both
parties to explore direct carrier billing opportunities and payment
platform solutions.
Multinational companies in China are leveraging on Apigate to assist in
increasing consumer reach. Apigate has partnered with Tencent, an
internet-based technology company and CMGE, China’s leading IP-oriented
game operator and mobile game publisher to bring large scale gaming and
content to the public.
Looking to the future, Apigate aims to grow and scale the business to
become a $1 billion company, acquiring new businesses, capabilities,
partners and channels, offering a full-suite of new services. Focusing
on its fundamentals, Apigate will deploy its platform with global telco
companies but also venture beyond telco-centric industries such as
gaming and entertainment to offer clear, focused and disciplined growth
paths.
About Apigate
Apigate is a new-breed Application Programming Interface (API) platform
that connects a world class ecosystem to enable businesses to transform
digitally. With a reach of 3.5 billion customers, over 110 MNOs and more
than 300 connected merchants, Apigate enables connectivity and
monetization with one seamless integration.
www.apigate.com
