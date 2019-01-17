Apogee Presents Winning Proactive Engagement Strategy for Utilities

ATLANTA, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at the REMA Member Services and Winter Conference , in Bloomington, MN Apogee Interactive’s Sr. Account Manager, Stephanie Knight, shared a case study highlighting the successes utilities are achieving with Apogee’s outbound communications strategy that includes the ENVOY digital engagement platform . The Rural Electric Management Association (REMA) that hosts the conference provides education and training to utility professionals across Minnesota. REMA is organized by the Minnesota Rural Electric Association to help prepare member cooperatives for success in the evolving energy industry. The conference agenda focuses on best practices in marketing, communications, member services, and the latest energy innovations and technologies.



Ms. Knight’s presentation titled, “Turning High Bill Complaints into High Bill Compliments” shared the benefits utilities and their members are experiencing using this omnichannel approach to communications. The robust digital engagement tools in the platform have provided accurate bill analysis for millions of homes across the US.

Utilities sending personalized video bill messages are seeing sustained open rates of 50% and click through rates of 25%. These numbers reflect 10 times increase over energy industry standards.

Shari Wormwood, communications specialist, at MREA explained, “We are trying to encourage our members to shift from being reactive to proactive and we are looking at Apogee’s solutions to help us do that. The bitter cold winters in Minnesota can come with significantly higher bills, and we want to help members understand why.”

Knight’s presentation included one utility case where a member called and thanked the General Manager for sending a notice that their bill would be higher than normal. This is just one example of turning a high bill complaint into a high bill compliment. Listen to the sound bite here .

Apogee’s outbound communications platform includes energy summary reports, personal video bill explanations, energy alerts, and emails. Apogee’s clients using these methods are achieving extraordinary results that include increased satisfaction scores and reduced high bill calls to the call center.

About Apogee Interactive:

Apogee Interactive is a woman-owned business and is the nation’s leading full-service provider of proactive customer engagement software services for utilities. As a partner with the utility industry since 1993, Apogee’s digital engagement platform delivers proactive and personalized communication to hundreds of North American utilities from coast to coast, including some of the largest and most progressive, such as Southern Company, Lakeland Electric, and Jackson EMC. For more information visit www.apogee.net or LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/99046/ .

About MREA:

The Minnesota Rural Electric Association is a nonprofit trade association serving Minnesota’s electric cooperatives. MREA provides legislative and regulatory representation, director and employee training programs, technical training for electric cooperative line workers, and serves as the focal point for the cooperatives to work together. There are 44 distribution cooperatives and six generation and transmission members of MREA.

Media Contact: Karen Morris – 678-684-6801 or kmorris@apogee.net