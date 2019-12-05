Log in
Apogenix : to Present New Data on Asunercept at ESMO Immuno-Oncology Congress

12/05/2019 | 04:05am EST

DGAP-News: Apogenix AG / Key word(s): Conference
Apogenix to Present New Data on Asunercept at ESMO Immuno-Oncology Congress
05.12.2019 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Apogenix to Present New Data on Asunercept at ESMO Immuno-Oncology Congress

Heidelberg, Germany, December 5, 2019 - Apogenix, a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation immuno-oncology therapeutics, announced today that new data on its lead immuno-oncology candidate asunercept will be presented in a poster at the ESMO Immuno-Oncology Congress 2019, held from December 11-14, 2019, at the Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland. The data are the result of a research collaboration with Benoit Van den Eynde and his team from the Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research in Brussels, Belgium.

Poster Title: "The role of asunercept as a selective CD95L inhibitor in cutaneous melanoma: rationale and results from an enhanced TiRP model" (Poster #118P)
Poster Presentation: December 12, 12:15 pm
Presenter: Andriy Krendyukov, M.D., VP Medical Affairs, Apogenix AG

About Apogenix
Apogenix is a private company developing innovative immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company's pipeline of immuno-oncology drug candidates targets different tumor necrosis factor (TNF) superfamily-dependent signaling pathways, thereby restoring the immune response against tumors. Checkpoint inhibitor asunercept, the company's lead immuno-oncology candidate, is in late-stage clinical development with PRIME (PRIority MEdicines) designation by the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of glioblastoma. Based on its proprietary technology platform for the construction of novel TNF superfamily receptor agonists (HERA-ligands), Apogenix develops CD40, CD27, GITR, HVEM, and 4-1BB receptor agonists for cancer immunotherapy. The TRAIL receptor agonist program was outlicensed to AbbVie. AbbVie has initiated a phase I trial with TRAIL receptor agonist ABBV-621 in patients suffering from solid tumors, non-Hodgkins's lymphoma, or acute myeloid leukemia.

Contacts
Peter Willinger, CFO
Jennifer Mogk, PR Manager
Apogenix AG
Phone: +49 6221 58608-0
E-Mail: contact@apogenix.com
Web: www.apogenix.com

Media Contacts
Katja Arnold
Andreas Jungfer
MC Services AG
Phone: +49 89 210228-0
E-Mail: apogenix@mc-services.eu


05.12.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

928601  05.12.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=928601&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
