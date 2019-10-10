DGAP-News: Apogenix AG / Key word(s): Conference

10.10.2019 / 10:00

Apogenix to Present at Several Upcoming International Conferences

Heidelberg, Germany, October 10, 2019 - Apogenix, a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation immuno-oncology therapeutics, announced today that it will attend several upcoming international conferences. In two presentations, Apogenix will give updates on TNF superfamily receptor agonists HERA-CD40L and HERA-GITRL. The company will further present a poster on the therapeutic benefit of orphan drugs in oncology.

Festival of Biologics (October 15-17, 2019)

Venue: Congress Center Basel, Basel, Switzerland

Attendees: Katharina Billian-Frey, Ph.D., Senior Scientist Drug Discovery/Protein Engineering; Oliver Hill, Ph.D., VP Drug Discovery/Lead Optimization; Meinolf Thiemann, Ph.D., Director Protein Analytics

Presentation by Dr. Hill on October 16, 12:05 pm: "HERA-CD40L: A Unique Hexavalent CD40 Agonist for Cancer Immunotherapy"

ISPOR Europe 2019 (November 2-6, 2019)

Venue: Bella Center Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark

Attendee: Irina Odnoletkova, Ph.D., MBA, VP Health Technology Assessment

Poster Presentation on November 4, 3:30 - 7:00 pm (Poster Author Discussion Hour: 6:00 - 7:00 pm): "Therapeutic Benefit of Orphan Drugs in Oncology: Evidence at the Point of European Marketing Authorisation"



BIO-Europe 2019 (November 11-13, 2019)

Venue: Hamburg Messe, Hamburg, Germany

Attendees: Juergen Gamer, Ph.D., VP Business Development; Niclas Kneisel, Ph.D., Alliance Manager

11th Annual PEGS Europe (November 18-22, 2019)

Venue: Lisbon Congress Centre, Lisbon, Portugal

Attendees: Katharina Billian-Frey, Ph.D., Senior Scientist Drug Discovery/Protein Engineering; Oliver Hill, Ph.D., VP Drug Discovery/Lead Optimization

Presentation by Dr. Hill on November 22, 2:35 pm: "HERA-GITRL: A Unique Hexavalent GITR Agonist for Cancer Immunotherapy"

About Apogenix

Apogenix is a private company developing innovative immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company's pipeline of immuno-oncology drug candidates targets different tumor necrosis factor (TNF) superfamily-dependent signaling pathways, thereby restoring the immune response against tumors. Checkpoint inhibitor asunercept, the company's lead immuno-oncology candidate, is in late-stage clinical development with PRIME (PRIority MEdicines) designation by the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of glioblastoma. Based on its proprietary technology platform for the construction of novel TNF superfamily receptor agonists (HERA-ligands), Apogenix develops CD40, CD27, GITR, HVEM, and 4-1BB receptor agonists for cancer immunotherapy. The TRAIL receptor agonist program was outlicensed to AbbVie. AbbVie has initiated a phase I trial with TRAIL receptor agonist ABBV-621 in patients suffering from solid tumors, non-Hodgkins's lymphoma, or acute myeloid leukemia.

Contacts

Peter Willinger, CFO

Jennifer Mogk, PR Manager

Apogenix AG

Phone: +49 6221 58608-0

E-Mail: contact@apogenix.com

Web: www.apogenix.com



Media Contacts

Katja Arnold

Andreas Jungfer

MC Services AG

Phone: +49 89 210228-0

E-Mail: apogenix@mc-services.eu