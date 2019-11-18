Log in
Apollo Currency Signs MOU With Nation of Lesotho as Part of Blockchain Initiative

11/18/2019 | 05:25pm EST

Sandton, South Africa--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2019) - ​​​All-in-one cryptocurrency platform Apollo Foundation is announcing an MOU with the nation of Lesotho to develop and implement blockchain technology in various government departments and initiatives. The Ministry of Communications, Science, and Technology acted on behalf of the Lesotho government in signing the memorandum of understanding with the foundation. The main objectives of the Apollo Foundation blockchain initiative are to:

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6679/49836_apollo1a.jpg


Image 1

To view an enhanced version of Image 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6679/49836_apollo1.jpg

The main objectives of the blockchain initiative are to:

  • Create new wealth in the private sector by harnessing Apollo fintech solutions
  • Design and implement new government systems
  • Reduce financial crime
  • Maximize the commercialization of the nation's mineral wealth
  • Eradicate challenges like unemployment, poverty and educational constraint

Steve McCullah, director of business development for Apollo, stated:

"Lesotho is working to become a leader in technology. We are confident Apollo can help accomplish this mission."

Lesotho

Lesotho is a Southern African nation of 2.2 million with a large number of opportunities to improve its economy, including the export-import sector, remittances from workers, and the mining and trade of diamonds. Apollo blockchain technology is seen as a key solution to improving government services and initiatives, reducing the friction of cross-border remittance payments, and advancing the commercialization and trade of mineral wealth, especially diamonds. Global spending on blockchain will reach $12.4 billion by 2022.

Global spending on blockchain will reach $12.4 billion by 2022.

For updates, visit Apollo Foundation:

Apollo (APL) all-in-one currency combines nearly all features of mainstream cryptocurrencies into the fastest blockchain in the world. Boasting features and advancements such as the first implementation of database sharding, adaptive forging, atomic swaps, two-second blocks, encrypted messaging, a decentralized marketplace, a decentralized exchange, decentralized applications, and decentralized file storage, Apollo stands as the most feature-rich cryptocurrency on the market and one of the most advanced.

About Apollo Coin

The main currency of the blockchain already shows reliable growth liquidity and can be purchased at Bitmart and IDAX. The team's approach stands for the development of the complete infrastructure which makes APL a good asset to hold and use shortly. That is what happens when the passion to create and professional approach to meet each other in one team.

Learn more about Apollo Coin - https://apollocurrency.com/en
Find Apollo Coin on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Apolloprivacycoin
Follow Apollo Coin on Twitter - https://twitter.com/ApolloCurrency
Apollo Coin on Github - http://bit.ly/aplpubgit
Join Apollo Coin on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/apollocurrency/?hl=en

Media Contact Details
Contact Name: Tim Vuychik
Contact Email: General@cryptoagents.pro

Apollo Coin is the source of this content. Virtual currency is not legal tender, is not backed by the government, and accounts and value balances are not subject to consumer protections. Cryptocurrencies and tokens are extremely volatile. There is no guarantee of a stable value or value at all. This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49836


© Newsfilecorp 2019
