Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. : to Present at the 31st Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. ("Apollo") (Nasdaq: APEN), a global leader in less invasive medical devices for gastrointestinal and bariatric procedures, today announced that company management will present at the 31st Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference at the Lotte New York Palace in New York, NY on December 5, 2019. The presentation is scheduled for 1:00 pm Eastern Time. Investors interested in scheduling a one on one meeting should contact their Piper Jaffray sales representative or Apollo Endosurgery investor relations at mkreps@darrowir.com.

About Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on less invasive therapies to treat various gastrointestinal conditions, ranging from gastrointestinal defect repairs to the interventional treatment of obesity. Apollo's device-based therapies are an alternative to invasive surgical procedures, thus lowering complication rates and reducing total healthcare costs. Apollo's products are offered in over 80 countries today and include the OverStitch™ Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx™ Endoscopic Suturing System, and the ORBERA® Intragastric Balloon.

Apollo’s common stock is traded on Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "APEN". For more information regarding Apollo Endosurgery, go to: www.apolloendo.com.

