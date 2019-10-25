Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. : to Report Third Quarter Results on October 30, 2019

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. ("Apollo") (Nasdaq: APEN), a global leader in less invasive medical devices for gastrointestinal and bariatric procedures, today announced that the Company is scheduled to release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, after the U.S. stock markets close.

Apollo will hold a conference call on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. CT / 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results. The dial-in numbers are (877) 823-8673 for domestic callers and (647) 689-4156 for international callers. The conference ID number is 6392218. A live webcast of the conference call will be available online from the investor relations page of the Company's corporate website at www.apolloendo.com.

A replay of the webcast will be made available on Apollo’s website, www.apolloendo.com, shortly after completion of the call.

About Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on less invasive therapies to treat various gastrointestinal conditions, ranging from gastrointestinal defect repairs to the interventional treatment of obesity. Apollo's device-based therapies are an alternative to invasive surgical procedures, thus lowering complication rates and reducing total healthcare costs. Apollo's products are offered in over 80 countries today and include the OverStitch™ Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx™ Endoscopic Suturing System, and the ORBERA® Intragastric Balloon.

Apollo’s common stock is traded on Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "APEN". For more information regarding Apollo Endosurgery, go to: www.apolloendo.com.

