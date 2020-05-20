Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Apollo Global invests $1.75 billion in U.S. supermarket operator Albertsons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 02:24pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Customers leave an Albertsons grocery store with their purchases in Burbank

By Joshua Franklin

Buyout firm Apollo Global Management said on Wednesday it has invested $1.75 billion in Albertsons Companies Inc, a sign of confidence in the debt-laden U.S. supermarket operator whose fortunes have picked up in the coronavirus outbreak.

The parent of grocery chains such as Safeway, Vons and Acme for years struggled to generate enough earnings growth to pursue an initial public offering (IPO) that would allow its owners, including private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP, to cash out.

But the pandemic has fueled a boom in its business as consumers who stay at home buy more groceries. Albertsons said last month that its sales in March and most of April were up 34% from last year.

The deal with Apollo values Albertsons at around $10 billion, excluding its $8.7 billion debt pile as of the end of February. It gives Albertsons more time and a valuation floor in its pursuit of an IPO, for which it has registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Apollo said it and a group of other investors acquired $1.75 billion of convertible preferred shares in Albertsons, representing a 17.5% stake in the company.

"We believe the investment led by the Apollo funds represents a vote of confidence in both our business and our long-term strategy," Albertsons Chief Executive Vivek Sankaran said in a statement.

Other supermarket operators, such as Walmart Inc, Target Corp, Kroger Co and Costco Wholesale Corp, have also seen a spike in sales as consumers stockpile essentials.

Albertsons has said it has hired more than 55,000 associates since the beginning of March to cope with demand, and the Boise, Idaho-based company temporarily increased pay for all front-line staff by $2 per hour. It also said it has seen a big jump in online grocery orders for home delivery.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin in New York; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION -0.34% 303.7891 Delayed Quote.3.64%
KROGER 1.40% 32.26 Delayed Quote.9.56%
TARGET CORPORATION -2.81% 119.815 Delayed Quote.-3.93%
WALMART INC. 0.03% 125.0915 Delayed Quote.5.14%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:45pVolkswagen admits car ad racist, apologizes
RE
02:44pAZINCOURT ENERGY : Announces an Increase to Its Private Placement and Closing
PU
02:38pFed policymakers pledged to act as appropriate, minutes show
RE
02:24pApollo Global invests $1.75 billion in U.S. supermarket operator Albertsons
RE
02:23pBank of Canada says downward pressure on inflation likely once shutdown ends
RE
02:19pTrump administration abruptly postpones New Mexico oil and gas auction
RE
02:19pOHIO PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION : PUCO approves Northeast Ohio Natural Gas tax cut rate reductions
PU
02:15pFed Minutes Reveal Anguish Over Scale of Economic Downturn
DJ
02:14pPoor countries need more debt relief during pandemic, Germany's Merkel says
RE
02:08pS&P 500 hits two-month high on growing recovery hopes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETEASE, INC., : NETEASE : Reports First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
2TOTAL S.A. : TOTAL S A : Confirms UK North Sea Assets Sale Under Modified Terms
3Norwegian Air's lessors take majority ownership
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : Workers Push Back Against Plans To Curtail Coronavirus Hazard Pay -- WSJ
5MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : MARKS & SPENCER : AND SPENCER GROUP PLC FULL YEAR RESULTS FOR 52 WEEKS ENDED 28 MA..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group