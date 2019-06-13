Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Apollo Health Inc. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Acasta Enterprises Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/13/2019 | 07:13pm EDT

Apollo Health Inc., a company controlled by Charles Wachsberg, the co-Chief Executive Officer of Acasta Enterprises Inc. (“Acasta” or the “Corporation”) has filed an Early Warning Report in accordance with National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues, in connection with its acquisition of 2,251,245 Class B shares of Acasta pursuant to a private placement from treasury completed on June 7, 2019, as well as the purchase of an additional 464,636 Class B shares of the Corporation on June 12, 2019 (collectively, the “Transactions”).

Immediately before the acquisition of a total of 2,715,881 Class B shares pursuant to the Transactions, Apollo Health Inc. held or exercised control and direction over 11,694,198 Class B shares of the Corporation, representing 17.48% of the issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis.

Immediately following the acquisition of the 2,715,881 Class B shares pursuant to the Transactions, Apollo Health Inc. held or exercised control and direction over 14,410,079 Class B shares of the Corporation, representing 20.06% of the issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis.

Charles Wachsberg and Apollo Health Inc., may be considered to be joint actors with Richard Wachsberg (the Co-Chief Executive Officer of Acasta) and Apollo Beauty Inc. (a company controlled by him) which completed an identical transaction.

For further information and to obtain a copy of the Early Warning Report filed by Apollo Health Inc., please see Acasta’s profile on the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com).


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:19pCLASS ACTION REMINDERS FOR INVVY, AAC, LTHM, PSMT : Hagens Berman Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
08:15pMEDIA ASIA : 9-month loss narrows to HK$75.82 million
AQ
08:15pCL : unit to lend HK$19.3 million
AQ
08:13pFB ALERT : Hagens Berman Alerts Facebook, Inc. (FB) Shareholders to Privacy Compliance Email Investigation, Long-Term FB Shareholders May Contact Firm
PR
08:12pTIM COOK : Trump talks trade with Apple CEO Cook as China dispute looms
RE
08:11pDUBAI ISLAMIC BANK : Moody's affirms DIB's issuer ratings; outlook stable
AQ
08:11pAHLI UNITED BANK : Announcement of a Major Shareholder trade on the shares of Ahli United Bank B.S.C.
AQ
08:11pQATAR ISLAMIC BANK : Shares split of qibk
AQ
08:11pINSIDER TRADING EXECUTIONS : Trading Session 12/06/2019
AQ
08:11pAHLI UNITED BANK : Key Person transaction on Ahli United Bank shares
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BROADCOM INC : BROADCOM : sees chip demand slowing down, shares fall 8%
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : U.S. denies Tesla, GM, Uber 25% Chinese tariff relief
3Trump talks trade with Apple CEO Cook as China dispute looms
4JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION : JETBLUE : and RuPaul's Drag Race Bring It to The Runway for World Pride as New Y..
5NXP SEMICONDUCTORS : UPDATE – NXP Announces Secure Ultra-Wide Band Ranging Technology

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About