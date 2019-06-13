Apollo Health Inc. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Acasta Enterprises Inc.

Apollo Health Inc., a company controlled by Charles Wachsberg, the
co-Chief Executive Officer of Acasta Enterprises Inc. (“Acasta”
or the “Corporation”) has filed an Early Warning Report in
accordance with National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System
and Related Take Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues, in
connection with its acquisition of 2,251,245 Class B shares of Acasta
pursuant to a private placement from treasury completed on June 7, 2019,
as well as the purchase of an additional 464,636 Class B shares of the
Corporation on June 12, 2019 (collectively, the “Transactions”).
Immediately before the acquisition of a total of 2,715,881 Class B
shares pursuant to the Transactions, Apollo Health Inc. held or
exercised control and direction over 11,694,198 Class B shares of the
Corporation, representing 17.48% of the issued and outstanding common
shares on a non-diluted basis.
Immediately following the acquisition of the 2,715,881 Class B shares
pursuant to the Transactions, Apollo Health Inc. held or exercised
control and direction over 14,410,079 Class B shares of the Corporation,
representing 20.06% of the issued and outstanding common shares on a
non-diluted basis.
Charles Wachsberg and Apollo Health Inc., may be considered to be joint
actors with Richard Wachsberg (the Co-Chief Executive Officer of Acasta)
and Apollo Beauty Inc. (a company controlled by him) which completed an
identical transaction.
For further information and to obtain a copy of the Early Warning Report
filed by Apollo Health Inc., please see Acasta’s profile on the SEDAR
website (www.sedar.com).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190613005822/en/