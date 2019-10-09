Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aporeto : to Present Informatica Case Study in AWS Partner Webinar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 08:07am EDT

Learn how Informatica created secure, keyless SSH access for its users and reduced application deployment time by 83 percent with Aporeto

Aporeto, a leader in Zero Trust Cloud Security, announced today an upcoming webinar titled “Manage Secure Shell (SSH) Access with Time-Bound Certificates.” Taking place on October 15, 2019, at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, the webinar will explain how Informatica leveraged Aporeto to create secure, keyless SSH access for all its users. The speakers are: Carmen Puccio, principal solutions architect, AWS; Ariful Huq, director of product management, Aporeto; and Alec Chattaway, director of cloud infrastructure operations, Informatica.

The webinar will address questions that organizations expanding their cloud footprint will have as they re-evaluate their user cloud PAM strategy and consider who has access to their infrastructure. This can often be a large undertaking and lead to complex, sprawling network security interfaces across applications, workloads, and containers. Aporeto on Amazon Web Services (AWS) enables security administrators to unify their security management and visibility to create consistent policies across all their instances and containerized environments. Read this case study to learn more about this deployment and find out how Informatica improved resiliency and reduced average downtime hours with Aporeto on AWS.

Attendees of the webinar will learn:

  • How Informatica reduced application deployment time by 83 percent through automated authentication and authorization
  • The advantages of keyless time-bound, just-in-time secure shell (SSH) access through Aporeto
  • Best practices for auditing and logging user identity and activity, and how Aporeto can help you meet compliance requirements

About Aporeto

Aporeto is a leader in Zero Trust Cloud Security, providing comprehensive network security through microsegmentation and secure access to applications and infrastructure by using application identity rather than IP addresses. Aporeto protects against attacks and enables complete visualization, simplified proof of compliance, centralized policy management, and accelerated app migration across all workloads including containers, Kubernetes, serverless, service mesh and VM environments. Aporeto future-proofs hybrid cloud infrastructures, delivering stronger cloud security, operational security agility to accelerate digital transformation, and better ROI for any infrastructure at any scale. Learn more at www.aporeto.com or request a free trial at https://www.aporeto.com/trial/.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:35aUTTARA FINANCE AND INVESTMENTS : IBBL gets award for highest remittance collection
AQ
08:35aContact Gold Continues to Advance the Pony Creek Project, Nevada
NE
08:34aCODORUS VALLEY BANCORP INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:34aChris J. Terry, Internet Industry Veteran, Joins Open Source Blockchain Project Ether1.org
PR
08:34aJoyJ Initiative Announces its 3rd Annual Walk for the Homeless
PR
08:33aBANK AL FALAH : NUST Alumnus makes it to HUMPHERY Fellowship 2019 - Press Release issued by National University of Sciences and Technology
AQ
08:32aCHINA MACHINERY ENGINEERING : Prime Minister addresses forum on Pakistan-China Trade and Investment Opportunities in Beijing - Press Note issued by Press Information Department
AQ
08:32aP T C L XD : PTCL and LDA sign MoU for beautification of underpasses in Lahore - Press Release issued by Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited
AQ
08:32aPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Market Position on 08-10-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
08:32aMACPAC FILMS : PACRA Adjusts Entity Ratings of MACPAC Films Limited - Press Release issued by The Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Limited
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES ASA : PETROLEUM GEO SERVICES : PGS Q3 2019 Update
2BP PLC : Investors get lost in Big Oil's carbon accounting maze
3SOLO OIL PLC : SOLO OIL : Suspension - Solo Oil Plc
4JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Jury Hits J&J With $8 Billion Verdict
5Oil rises on signs of easing U.S.-China tensions

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group