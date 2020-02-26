AposTherapy® and Ahava Medical & Rehabilitation Center Bring a Non-Surgical, Drug-Free Solution to Knee and Lower Back Pain Sufferers in Brooklyn

Brooklyn, N.Y., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AposTherapy® and Ahava Medical & Rehabilitation Center have partnered to bring Brooklyn residents suffering from knee and lower back pain a non-invasive, drug-free alternative to surgery. The AposTherapy® program is now offered at Ahava Medical & Rehabilitation Brooklyn (Williamsburg), located at 16 Sumner Place, Brooklyn, NY 11206.

AposTherapy® works on biomechanical and neuromuscular levels, combining a treatment program and a foot-worn, patented medical device that patients wear for approximately an hour a day while going about their regular routine. The treatment addresses the underlying causes of the pain by reducing load on the painful areas of the knee and re-training muscles. Over time, AposTherapy® corrects abnormal walking patterns even when not actively wearing the device.

Clinical studies have shown significant reduction in pain and improvement in function and quality of life, as well as significant reduction in the use of pain medications like opioids.

"There is a growing need for a non-surgical and opioid-free knee and lower back pain treatment," said Dr. Cliff Bleustein, President and CEO of AposTherapy. "Ahava Medical & Rehabilitation Center is well known for their innovative approach to patient care, and partnering with AposTherapy® will allow them to bring more personalized care to their community. The treatment is effective and convenient, giving the patient the power and freedom that comes with restored mobility and a healthier life."

About AposTherapy®

AposTherapy® is an innovative, FDA cleared treatment for knee osteoarthritis and qualifies as a wellness device for use with other musculoskeletal conditions such as lower back pain. AposTherapy® works on biomechanical and neuromuscular levels, combining a foot-worn patented medical device with a treatment program. The treatment addresses the underlying causes of pain by shifting pressure away from painful areas and providing a long-lasting neuromuscular effect by re-educating muscles to a healthier walking pattern, even when not wearing the device.

AposTherapy® can be an alternative to surgery for some patients who cannot or would prefer not to undergo knee surgery.

By improving body mechanics and muscular coordination, AposTherapy® has shown in extensive clinical research that patients can achieve significant pain relief as well as an improvement to their daily function and quality of life.

About Ahava Medical & Rehabilitation Center

Ahava Medical & Rehabilitation was established in 1998 with the goal of providing a community-based medical and rehabilitation center for the healthcare needs of the community. This full service multi-specialty group employs a staff of over 120 health care professionals and serves patients at four locations throughout Brooklyn and surrounding areas of New York City.

Ahava helps patients by utilizing the latest medical techniques and technology in the areas of physical therapy, occupational therapy, aquatic therapy and speech & language therapy. They also provide urgent care as well as comprehensive internal medicine, pediatric, OB/GYN, family medicine and psychiatric care.

