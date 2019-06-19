AppLovin : Co-Founder and CEO Adam Foroughi Named a Glassdoor Top CEO in 2019

AppLovin,
helping mobile game developers publish, market, and grow their
businesses, today announced co-founder and CEO Adam Foroughi has won the
Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award honoring the Top
CEOs in 2019. Glassdoor,
one of the world’s largest job and recruiting sites, released its annual
award recognizing the Top CEOs, which highlights top leaders that
employees love working for in countries throughout North America and
parts of Europe.
Among chief executives recognized by employees of small and medium-sized
businesses in the U.S., Foroughi ranked number 27 out of 50 and received
an impressive 98 percent approval rating based on the anonymous and
voluntary reviews AppLovin employees shared on Glassdoor throughout the
past year.
“As CEO, my measurement for success has always been to foster an
environment for employees to learn and grow,” said Adam Foroughi,
co-founder and CEO of AppLovin. “I’m most excited to see an employee do
great work and love what they do at AppLovin, and I’m constantly
inspired by the innovative thinking and leadership that comes from our
employees across the business.”
“It’s an honor to recognize incredible leaders who, from their
employees’ perspectives, exemplify exceptional vision, trust and
communication. Glassdoor’s Top CEOs award continues to be more
competitive every year, and I congratulate each leader on their
achievement,” said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor president and
chief operating officer. “Today’s job seekers are looking for leaders
who share their values and will empower them to bring their full selves
to work. More and more, we’re seeing Top CEOs make decisions to shape
the culture of their organizations to help recruit and retain quality
talent, which has a direct correlation to fueling business success.”
When employees submit
reviews about their company on Glassdoor, they are asked to rate
various factors about their employment experience, including their
overall satisfaction and other workplace attributes like senior
management. As part of these ratings, employees are also asked to rate
whether they approve, disapprove or are neutral about the job their CEO
is doing. Among the approximately 900,000 companies reviewed on
Glassdoor, the average CEO approval rating is 69 percent.
Glassdoor’s Top CEOs in 2019 were determined using company reviews
shared by U.S. based employees between May 2, 2018 and May 1, 2019. The
final list is compiled using Glassdoor’s proprietary algorithm, led by
its Economic
Research Team, and takes into account quantity, quality and
consistency of reviews.
For the complete list of all Glassdoor Top CEOs winners in 2019, please
visit: https://www.glassdoor.com/Award/Top-CEOs-LST_KQ0,8.htm.
About AppLovin
AppLovin
helps mobile game developers connect with billions of global users each
month so they can get discovered. Founded in 2012, the company provides
a solution for mobile game developers to monetize, publish, understand,
and grow their businesses—all in one place. Developers use AppLovin’s
platform and powerful analytics tools to acquire new users and improve
profitability. Lion Studios, AppLovin’s independent media division,
gives developers access to proven resources for publishing and promoting
their apps. AppLovin is headquartered in Palo Alto with offices in San
Francisco, Dublin, Beijing, Tokyo, Toronto and Berlin. Learn more at www.applovin.com.
About Glassdoor
Glassdoor
combines all the latest jobs with millions of reviews and insights to
make it easy for people to find a job that is uniquely right for them.
The company is on a mission to help people everywhere find a job and
company they love. In pursuit of the mission, Glassdoor helps employers
hire truly informed candidates at scale through effective recruiting
solutions like job
advertising and employer
branding products. Launched in 2008, Glassdoor now has reviews and
insights for approximately 900,000 companies located in more than 190
countries. For more information, visit glassdoor.com.
