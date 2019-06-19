AppLovin : Co-Founder and CEO Adam Foroughi Named a Glassdoor Top CEO in 2019

AppLovin, helping mobile game developers publish, market, and grow their businesses, today announced co-founder and CEO Adam Foroughi has won the Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award honoring the Top CEOs in 2019. Glassdoor, one of the world’s largest job and recruiting sites, released its annual award recognizing the Top CEOs, which highlights top leaders that employees love working for in countries throughout North America and parts of Europe.

Among chief executives recognized by employees of small and medium-sized businesses in the U.S., Foroughi ranked number 27 out of 50 and received an impressive 98 percent approval rating based on the anonymous and voluntary reviews AppLovin employees shared on Glassdoor throughout the past year.

“As CEO, my measurement for success has always been to foster an environment for employees to learn and grow,” said Adam Foroughi, co-founder and CEO of AppLovin. “I’m most excited to see an employee do great work and love what they do at AppLovin, and I’m constantly inspired by the innovative thinking and leadership that comes from our employees across the business.”

“It’s an honor to recognize incredible leaders who, from their employees’ perspectives, exemplify exceptional vision, trust and communication. Glassdoor’s Top CEOs award continues to be more competitive every year, and I congratulate each leader on their achievement,” said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor president and chief operating officer. “Today’s job seekers are looking for leaders who share their values and will empower them to bring their full selves to work. More and more, we’re seeing Top CEOs make decisions to shape the culture of their organizations to help recruit and retain quality talent, which has a direct correlation to fueling business success.”

When employees submit reviews about their company on Glassdoor, they are asked to rate various factors about their employment experience, including their overall satisfaction and other workplace attributes like senior management. As part of these ratings, employees are also asked to rate whether they approve, disapprove or are neutral about the job their CEO is doing. Among the approximately 900,000 companies reviewed on Glassdoor, the average CEO approval rating is 69 percent.

Glassdoor’s Top CEOs in 2019 were determined using company reviews shared by U.S. based employees between May 2, 2018 and May 1, 2019. The final list is compiled using Glassdoor’s proprietary algorithm, led by its Economic Research Team, and takes into account quantity, quality and consistency of reviews.

About AppLovin

AppLovin helps mobile game developers connect with billions of global users each month so they can get discovered. Founded in 2012, the company provides a solution for mobile game developers to monetize, publish, understand, and grow their businesses—all in one place. Developers use AppLovin’s platform and powerful analytics tools to acquire new users and improve profitability. Lion Studios, AppLovin’s independent media division, gives developers access to proven resources for publishing and promoting their apps. AppLovin is headquartered in Palo Alto with offices in San Francisco, Dublin, Beijing, Tokyo, Toronto and Berlin. Learn more at www.applovin.com.

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor combines all the latest jobs with millions of reviews and insights to make it easy for people to find a job that is uniquely right for them. The company is on a mission to help people everywhere find a job and company they love. In pursuit of the mission, Glassdoor helps employers hire truly informed candidates at scale through effective recruiting solutions like job advertising and employer branding products. Launched in 2008, Glassdoor now has reviews and insights for approximately 900,000 companies located in more than 190 countries. For more information, visit glassdoor.com.

