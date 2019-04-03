AppTek : Delivers New Levels of Accuracy in Live Automated Closed Captioning Solution for Broadcasters

AppTek,
a leader in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Automatic Speech
Recognition and Machine Translation, today announced unmatched closed
captioning results delivered by its live closed captioning system,
attained by CKSA-DT
television of Lloydminster, which broadcasts to the provinces of Alberta
and Saskatchewan. CKSA, AppTek’s newest customer for the live closed
captioning appliance, chose AppTek for overall quality, speed and
exceptional performance in accuracy, lower error rates and lower word
omissions. AppTek achieved this result by using its unified neural
network platform for machine translation and automated speech
recognition to leverage features from each for noise adaptation,
vocabulary normalization, punctuation prediction and speaker separation
for functionally readable and understandable captions.
CKSA Chief Engineer Raymond Greene said that “During evaluation and now
implementation, we find AppTek’s AI-based platform to provide
exceptional performance for closed captioning, both in speed and
accuracy. Some cases have even been shown to outperform human
captioners.”
Stephen Aitcheson, head of Appature Media, an expert in media
engineering and broadcast systems, noted that “AppTek was part of an
independent industry evaluation for captioning quality. The evaluation
looked at multiple factors in an overall quality metric, including
accuracy, punctuation, diarization and word omissions, and AppTek’s live
closed captioning appliance was ranked the highest.”
While live captioning services have long been the industry mainstay,
tightening budgets pose significant challenges for station operators to
continue paying the high cost of these services. By incorporating
breakthrough advances in live-streaming Automatic Speech Recognition,
and leveraging over thirty years’ worth of speech recognition
experience, AppTek’s platform is now enabling broadcast stations to reap
significant closed captioning improvements plus immediate access to
captioning for breaking news and live events.
Beyond out-of-the-box performance, AppTek’s solution is helping
broadcast customers with real-time closed captioning that uses a neural
network architecture for continuous learning and improvement. The
application of artificial intelligence provides the highest quality
content understanding for audiences. AppTek also enables broadcasters to
have a closed captioning capability available any time of day or night,
should it be needed outside of normal news broadcast hours. Further,
using the AppTek platform enables the media and entertainment industry
to achieve exponential cost benefits.
As a further enhancement to its neural network platform, AppTek will be
releasing new industry-leading subtitling capabilities at this year’s
NAB show in Las Vegas (www.nabshow.com
BOOTH: South Hall SL14917).
About AppTek
AppTek artificial intelligence and machine learning-based automatic
speech recognition and machine translation platform is deployed for the
media and entertainment industry as well as call centers. Leveraging
over 30 years’ worth of experience its scientists and research engineers
support the research and development of practical systems – AppTek
enables the highest quality automatic speech recognition and machine
translation solutions available anywhere for enterprises everywhere. The
streaming real-time combination allows for live closed captioning and
speech to speech translation as in the AppTek closed captioning
appliance available to TV stations, and the Talk2me® app available on
the AppStore. ApptTek’s ASR and Neural MT are also available via its
cloud API services.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005741/en/