Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AppTek : Wins 2020 AI Breakthrough Award for Automatic Speech Recognition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/01/2020 | 09:05am EDT

Company selected as “Best Speech-to-Text Solution” by leading market intelligence organization.

AppTek, a leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR), Neural Machine Translation (NMT), and Natural Language Understanding (NLU) technologies, today announced that its Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) solution has been selected as winner of the third annual AI Breakthrough Awards in the “Best Speech to Text Solution" category.

AI Breakthrough is a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global AI market today. Judges include senior executives with diverse business, marketing, sales, analytical and academic backgrounds who are recognized experts in their fields. The program attracted more than 2,750 nominations from over 15 countries throughout the world and honored select companies for excellence and innovation in AI and machine learning categories.

“The AI Breakthrough Award is another milestone achievement in AppTek’s track record of delivering the most innovative multilingual speech technology solutions while advancing academic scientific contributions to the benefit of the entire industry,” said AppTek SVP of Marketing Kyle Maddock. “Our team of world-renowned scientists continues to push the envelope in delivering superior accuracy combined with application-specific customization to meet the most unique and challenging customer demands. AppTek's industry-leading technology combined with a customer-focused company philosophy continues to propel our ongoing success.”

This award win comes on the heels of AppTek’s recent top ranking in multiple categories of the 17th annual International Workshop on Spoken Language Translation (IWSLT 2020) as well as its 2020 Speech Technology Award for innovations in Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning/Natural Language, Speech Recognition and Speech-to-Text. In addition, the company recently released two new speech technology applications—AppTek Speech Translate™ and AppTek Speech Transcribe™—designed to make AppTek’s speech translation capabilities accessible to consumers and available through the Apple App Store.

For more information, visit https://www.apptek.com/.

About AppTek

AppTek is a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies for automatic speech recognition (ASR), neural machine translation (NMT), and natural language understanding (NLU). The AppTek platform delivers industry-leading, real-time streaming and batch technology solutions in the cloud or on-premise for organizations across a breadth of worldwide markets such as media and entertainment, call centers, government, enterprise business, and more. Built by scientists and research engineers who are recognized among the best in the world, AppTek’s solutions cover a wide array of languages, dialects, and channels. For more information, please visit http://www.apptek.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:16aIHS MARKIT : Russia's manufacturing PMI back in the black, rising to 51.1 in August
AQ
09:16aREJLERS : divests Embriq and focuses on accelerating growth in the core engineering business
AQ
09:16aROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : expands 5G network to 50 markets, but consumer adoption will take time
AQ
09:16aHP INC. : - Unprecedented Global Growth in Flexible Packaging Drives Significant Expansion of ePac and HP Indigo Fleet
AQ
09:16aAdamas Appoints Anna Richo to Board of Directors
GL
09:16aFree Flow, Inc. (FFLO) Announces Conditional Lease Financing Commitment of $5.5 Million for Subsidiary's Scrap Metal Processing Plant
GL
09:16aIRI : Appoints Consumer Analytics Veteran Jeremy Allen as President, Market and Shopper Intelligence
BU
09:16aSteven R. Cocchi Appointed Chief Financial Officer, SJI
GL
09:16aDirect Current Power System Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024) | Surging Demand for LEDs to boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
09:16aTwo Firms to Join Buckingham Strategic Wealth
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Apple and Tesla shares surge after stock splits kick in
2AIR FRANCE-KLM : AIR FRANCE KLM : Redemption of the EUR 600 million undated deeply subordinated notes (of whic..
3CUREVAC N.V. : Delivering super-cooled COVID-19 vaccine a daunting challenge for some countries
4SANOFI : SANOFI : Kevzara Phase 3 Trial for Covid-19 Failed to Meet Primary Endpoint
5ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE : ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING : Colocation Australia harnesses ADVA solution to offer l..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group