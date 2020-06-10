AppZen : Expands Leadership Team to Meet the Rising Demand for Finance Digital Transformation Amidst Current Economic Climate

AppZen, the world’s leading AI solution for modern finance teams, today announced the addition of two key executives as the company expands to now service over 1,800 enterprises. Wendy Yale, Chief Marketing Officer, and Richard Terry-Lloyd, Chief Revenue Officer, are the newest appointments to the AppZen executive team.

“We are pleased to have these two seasoned leaders join our team. As finance transformation grows, we are confident that we will continue to innovate our AppZen AI platform, and Wendy and Richard will be a big part of bringing our innovations and products to market,” said Anant Kale, chief executive officer and founder of AppZen. “We are at the forefront of spend automation and it has never been more important to help customers adapt quickly, efficiently, and effectively.”

Wendy Yale, Chief Marketing Officer

Wendy Yale is a technology market executive who has 20 years of experience building brands, defining categories, and defining go-to-market strategy. Most recently Yale was a go-to-market advisor with M33 Growth, a venture and growth-stage investment firm. She previously served as vice president of marketing at Illumio, where she launched the company into the market and achieved 200%+ YoY bookings growth. Prior to that, Yale led global marketing campaigns at Palo Alto Networks and marketing at Varonis.

Richard Terry-Lloyd, Chief Revenue Officer

Richard Terry-Lloyd is a recognized technology leader who is passionate about building and growing businesses, with exceptional results. He has successfully taken startups through IPO and scaling to over $290M revenue streams, including Salesforce, SuccessFactors, and Zuora During his career, he has held senior positions in general management, sales, and business development. Over the past 10 years, Terry-Lloyd has been integral to building and scaling Zuora from a private start-up to a public company.

The addition of Yale and Terry-Lloyd comes as AppZen is experiencing increased demand across various industries as companies shift to digital transformation due to COVID-19. According to Gartner, the COVID-19 pandemic and economic downturn have shifted the focus of finance transformation activities from growth, efficiency, and business partnership to business continuity. Gartner, Inc., Evaluating Your Finance Transformation Program During a Pandemic, Nisha Bhandare, April 17, 2020. The market demands solutions that comply with policy, streamline process, reduce cost for enterprises looking to prioritize finance automation and AppZen solutions are key to any digital transformation strategy.

About AppZen

AppZen delivers the leading AI-driven platform for modern finance teams. The AppZen Platform is built on 7 years of learning from thousands of online sources, thousands of customers and billions of financial documents and transactions like invoices, contracts, expenses, and accounting data. Starting with business spend, we automate manual process, uncover problems, and optimize decision making at scale for finance organizations around the globe, including one-third of the Fortune 500. The AppZen Platform combines patented computer vision, semantic analysis, and deep learning to understand financial transactions in business context and make decisions before those transactions happen. It is a must-have for CFOs and their teams to comply with policy, streamline process, reduce spend.

