Appaloosa Files Supplemental Presentation Highlighting Allergan's Persistent Failures

Appaloosa LP today issued a supplemental presentation in response to Allergan plc’s (NYSE: AGN) (“Allergan”) April 2, 2019 filing regarding Appaloosa’s proposal to separate the roles of Chairman and CEO.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

Funds advised by Appaloosa LP (“Appaloosa”) have submitted to Allergan plc (“Allergan”) a shareholder proposal to separate the roles of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer to be considered at Allergan’s 2019 annual general meeting of shareholders. This communication is not a solicitation of proxies and Appaloosa is not seeking authority to vote any proxy in connection with Allergan’s annual general meeting. Shareholders should NOT send us any proxy card. Shareholders may vote for Appaloosa’s shareholder proposal by executing and returning the form of proxy card furnished by Allergan in accordance with the procedures set forth in Allergan’s proxy materials. Shareholders with questions may contact Okapi Partners, Appaloosa’s Information Agent, toll free in the U.S. and Canada at (877) 869-0171 or at +1 (212) 297-0720 outside of the U.S. or Canada.

