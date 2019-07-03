Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Appeals Court Blocks Trump Administration's Emergency Border-Wall Spending

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 08:22pm EDT

By Jess Bravin

A federal appeals court in San Francisco on Wednesday blocked President Trump's plan to shift $2.5 billion from the military budget to erect a border wall, finding by a 2-1 vote that the administration violated federal law by diverting funds Congress had appropriated for other purposes.

Rejecting administration arguments that the public interest necessitated such spending, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit found that those aims are "best served by respecting the Constitution's assignment of the power of the purse to Congress, and by deferring to Congress's understanding of the public interest as reflected in its repeated denial of more funding for border barrier construction."

The Justice Department didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The administration sought to move the funds from the Defense Department to the Department of Homeland Security to build the barrier in portions of Arizona, California and New Mexico. A provision of the 2019 military appropriations law allows the defense secretary to transfer funds "for higher priority items, based on unforeseen military requirements," as long as "the item for which funds are requested has [not] been denied by the Congress."

Two nonprofits, the Sierra Club and the Southern Border Communities Coalition, filed suit against the reallocation in February, alleging that the wall project would inflict environmental harms and reduce the quality of life along the border. Last week, the federal district court in Oakland, Calif., which heard the suit, made permanent its injunction blocking the reallocation.

Wednesday's ruling affirmed that decision. Judges Richard Clifton, a George W. Bush appointee, and Michelle Friedland, an Obama appointee, formed the majority. Judge Randy Smith, also appointed by Mr. Bush, dissented.

Write to Jess Bravin at jess.bravin@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:08pSTATE GOVERNMENT OF QUEENSLAND : Queensland exports continuing to boom
PU
08:47pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China, Bulgaria lift ties to strategic partnership
PU
08:47pAppeals Court Blocks Trump Administration's Emergency Border-Wall Spending -- Update
DJ
08:45pDOLLAR INDEX : on back foot over expectations a Fed rate cut is coming
RE
08:30pTrump officials say U.S.-China trade talks to resume next week
RE
08:30pU.S. scheduling principal-level trade call with China next week - official
RE
08:28pTrump officials say U.S.-China trade talks to resume next week
RE
08:22pAppeals Court Blocks Trump Administration's Emergency Border-Wall Spending
DJ
08:13pWESTPAC BANKING : 04/07/2019 Blockchain-based platform to transform the bank guarantee process
PU
07:56pSouth Korea finance minister warns of direct countermeasures to Japan's export curbs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PRICIER GRILLS BUT CHEAPER MEAT: how Trump's trade policy plays on July 4
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : makes $100 million pledge for 737 MAX crash-related support
3FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : says glitches affecting across platforms resolved
4Gainey McKenna & Egleston Filed the First Class Action Lawsuit Against CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. an..
5EBIX INC : Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Ebix, Inc.

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About