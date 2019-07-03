Appeals Court Blocks Trump Administration's Emergency Border-Wall Spending -- Update

By Jess Bravin

A federal appeals court in San Francisco on Wednesday blocked President Trump's plan to shift $2.5 billion from the military budget to erect a border wall, finding by a 2-1 vote that the administration violated federal law by diverting funds Congress had appropriated for other purposes.

Rejecting administration arguments that the public interest necessitated such spending, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit found that those aims are "best served by respecting the Constitution's assignment of the power of the purse to Congress, and by deferring to Congress's understanding of the public interest as reflected in its repeated denial of more funding for border barrier construction."

The Justice Department didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The administration sought to move the funds from the Defense Department to the Department of Homeland Security to build the barrier in portions of Arizona, California and New Mexico. A provision of the 2019 military appropriations law allows the defense secretary to transfer funds "for higher priority items, based on unforeseen military requirements," as long as "the item for which funds are requested has [not] been denied by the Congress."

Two nonprofits, the Sierra Club and the Southern Border Communities Coalition, filed suit against the reallocation in February, alleging that the wall project would inflict environmental harms and reduce the quality of life along the border. Last week, the federal district court in Oakland, Calif., which heard the suit, made permanent its injunction blocking the reallocation.

Wednesday's ruling affirmed that decision. Judges Richard Clifton, a George W. Bush appointee, and Michelle Friedland, an Obama appointee, formed the majority. Judge Randy Smith, also appointed by Mr. Bush, dissented.

"Today's Ninth Circuit ruling upholds the basic notion that only Congress can appropriate funds," said Gloria Smith, managing attorney at the Sierra Club. "We've seen the damage that the ever-expanding border wall has inflicted on communities and the environment for decades. Walls divide neighborhoods, worsen dangerous flooding, destroy lands and wildlife, and waste resources that should instead be used on the infrastructure border communities truly need."

