Appeninn Vagyonkezelo : Nyrt. - Extraordinary announcement

Appeninn VagyonkezelőHolding Nyilvánosan MűködőRészvénytársaság(registered seat: 59 Andrássy Street, HU-1062 Budapest, company registration number: 01-10-046538; hereinafter as: 'Company') respectfully informs the Market that on the present dayKONZUM PE Magántőkealap(registered seat: 59 Andrássy Street, HU-1062 Budapest; MNB registration number: 6122-44, managed by: Konzum Befektetési AlapkezelőZártkörűen MűködőRészvénytársaság /registered seat: 1062 Budapest, Andrássy út 59.; company registration number: 01-10-045654/) as sellerhas entered into an agreementwithBDPST Ingatlanforgalmazó és Beruházó Zártkörűen MűködőRészvénytársaság(registered seat: 27 Kelenhegyi Street, HU-1118 Budapest., company registration number: 01-10-048550; hereinafter: 'BDPST Zrt.') as buyer, for the purchase of 9,755,567, namely nine million seven hundred fifty-five thousand five hundred sixty-seven pieces of Appeninn shares (hereinafter: 'Shares'), issued by the Company in OTC transaction (hereinafter: 'Transaction').

The Transaction will be closed after the payment of the purchase price of the Shares (hereinafter: 'Purchase Price'). The Purchase Price is treated as business secret by the parties.

After the closing of the Transaction the numbers of Appeninn shares to which voting rights are attached, helddirectly by the KONZUM PE Magántőkealapwill decrease from of 9,755,567, namely nine million seven hundred fifty-five thousand five hundred sixty-seven to 0, namely zero pieces, consequently the ratio of KONZUM PE Magántőkealap in the Company will decrease from 20.59% to 0%, crossing the threshold of 20, 15, 10 and 5% mentioned in Subsection (3) of Section 61 of Act of CXX of 2001 on the Capital Market (hereinafter: 'Tpt.'), while the numbers of Appeninn shares to which voting rights are attached, helddirectly by BDPST Zrt.will rise equally, crossing the threshold of 5, 10, 15 and 20% mentioned in Subsection (3) of Section 61 of Tpt.

