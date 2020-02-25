Appetize : Adds to Executive Leadership Team Amid Company Expansion

Company Names Craig Garatz as EVP and General Counsel and Tony Lanni as Senior Vice President of Marketing

Appetize, the Enterprise Cloud Point of Sale (POS) and management platform, today announced key hires to the company’s leadership team to support its rapid growth. Executives that have joined the company include Craig Garatz as EVP and General Counsel and Tony Lanni as SVP of Marketing.

“2019 was a stellar year for Appetize. We attracted top talent adding 110 new team members including several key executives, and we saw another year of over 100% growth,” said Max Roper, CEO of Appetize. “As we look to 2020, we’ve positioned ourselves as a formidable leader in the POS industry through our product offerings, partner integrations, and continued innovation. We’re thrilled to add Craig and Tony to the team to help continue our growth.”

Executive Appointments

Craig Garatz, EVP and General Counsel

Craig is an experienced, results-driven operations and in-house legal executive in rapid growth and global industries, including mobile, entertainment, digital media, and consumer products. He brings over 25 years of experience in corporate law for both public and private companies, handling business and legal affairs. Most recently, he was EVP and General Counsel at the Honest Company.

At Appetize, Craig is responsible for the company's legal, commercial, and compliance matters as well as implementing commercial and governance processes and infrastructures to enable the company to continue to scale.

Tony Lanni, SVP Marketing

Tony is a seasoned marketing executive that brings experience leading demand generation and digital marketing for high-growth companies. Most recently, he was the VP of Global Demand Generation at BlackLine and led the team that planned, built, and optimized lead generation, digital marketing, and pipeline creation across North America, Europe, and Asia. Tony was a part of the core leadership team that led the company through a successful IPO in October 2016.

At Appetize, Tony leads all facets of marketing, including brand management and demand generation.

About Appetize

Appetize is the leading Enterprise Cloud POS and management platform for foodservice and retail, trusted by many of the world’s most well known and highest volume businesses, including sports and entertainment venues, theme parks and attractions, restaurants, retailers, education campuses, and business cafeterias. Appetize has simplified the order and transaction process to help businesses drive financial performance, improve the guest experience, and future-proof operations. For more information, please visit appetize.com.

