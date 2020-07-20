Appetize : Partners With Urban Air Adventure Park to Provide Digital Ordering Solutions

Companies set to enhance the guest experience and safety at more than 100 franchised locations during COVID-19

Appetize, a leading Point of Sale, digital ordering, and enterprise management platform, today announced a partnership with Urban Air Adventure Park, a preeminent indoor adventure park that offers one-of-a-kind attractions for family entertainment. As Urban Air’s exclusive provider for ordering and payment software, Appetize has begun its initial product roll-out to service more than 100 Urban Air franchise locations in North America.

“We’re thrilled to work with one of the fastest-growing and well-known adventure parks in the industry,” says Appetize Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Max Roper. “Our companies share the same vision of a touch-free guest experience while providing operators and franchisees modern tools to run their business in the COVID-19 era. Now more than ever, businesses are looking to digital ordering platforms as they begin to reopen, and we’ve been incredibly honored to help them navigate ‘the new normal’ with our omnichannel solutions. We’re proud to work with Urban Air Adventure Park, and we look forward to many years of driving innovation together.”

Urban Air appointed Appetize for its contactless capabilities (including NFC and “tap-to-pay” checkout) and cloud Point of Sale to enhance the safety and experiences of guests and staff. The company’s current system will be completely upgraded with the integration of Appetize’s omnichannel digital solution, including self-service kiosks, Interact, which allow the reduction of staff interaction and crowded check-ins and provide 25% faster checkout. All Appetize devices come ready with all the leading mobile wallet providers—including Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and Google Pay—a feature that helps eliminate cash handling. Urban Air is utilizing Appetize’s POS-as-a-Service model, whereby hardware and software are bundled into an affordable monthly fee, reducing the capital required by franchisees.

During the COVID-19 shutdown, Urban Air seamlessly deployed Appetize using a self-installation strategy. While Appetize offers a full-service, in-person installation model, the ease-of-use of the platform allowed Urban Air to successfully install Appetize technology on their own. “While our parks were shut down, we took a number of actions to improve guest service and ensure a safe return to operations,” says Urban Air Chief Development Officer Josh Wall. “Working with the team at Appetize, we were able to accelerate the rollout and give our returning guests a faster and more secure check-in process. One of the items high on our list was reducing crowds at check-in, and we have proudly addressed it.”

In the next several months, the company plans to deploy Appetize POS terminals, self-service kiosks, handheld devices, and Kitchen Display Systems at each of its locations to reduce wait times and crowds and increase guest satisfaction.

During COVID-19, Urban Air locations will follow CDC safety and sanitation guidelines to practice safety. All staff will wear face shields, guest temperatures will be taken at the entrance, and sanitation services will increase, including regular surface cleaning.

Appetize has helped large-scale businesses and franchisees reopen safely with its contactless technology and omnichannel solutions. In an effort to provide businesses the tools they need to navigate through COVID-19, Appetize offers free webinars, educational product demonstrations, and important resources on its website, Appetize.com.

About Appetize

Launched in 2011, Appetize powers food, beverage, and retail transactions for the world’s highest volume businesses through its fully cloud-based Point of Sale, digital ordering, and enterprise management platform.

From contactless payments to mobile web and online ordering, Appetize offers the full spectrum of enterprise solutions businesses seek to upgrade their current models and adapt to the future of ordering and transactions. Appetize has become an authority in digital fulfillment, contactless payments, and order management, providing key tools for enhanced security, reliability, redundancy, inventory management, and increased guest analytics.

Appetize proudly partners with many of the country’s most notable, high-volume businesses, including multi-unit restaurants, sports and entertainment venues, education campuses, theme parks, and travel and leisure companies. With its advanced platform, Appetize helps businesses drive financial performance, improve the guest experience, and future-proof operations.

For more information about Appetize solutions, please visit appetize.com.

About Urban Air

Urban Air Adventure Park is the nation's preeminent indoor adventure park with 230 locations open or under development. Each adventure park is equipped with unique and patented attractions, providing a one-of-a-kind experience for thrill-seekers of all ages. The majority of Urban Air parks are owned and operated independently. As the market leader, Urban Air pursues new ways to help franchisees connect with their local market and run their parks more efficiently. From patented technology and attraction innovation to building an easy-to-execute QSR inside a theme park, Urban Air is the most innovative park brand in the industry.

