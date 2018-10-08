October 8, 2018

First Project Delivered in just 8 Weeks, Providing Rapid Path to High Productivity with Appian Cloud Platform

RESTON, Va. - Appian (NASDAQ: APPN), an enterprise low-code and business process management platform provider, today announced The Appian Guarantee. The Guarantee establishes first project delivery in just 8 weeks for new Appian customers deploying in the Appian Cloud. This accelerated timeline, a first for the low-code platform market, demonstrates Appian's commitment to bring customers to high productivity quickly.

Appian provides a platform for building enterprise software applications that is rated #1 in time-to-value and #1 in customer satisfaction by industry analysts and end-users. With Appian, organizations around the world create custom and complex software applications up to 20x faster and the Appian Guarantee further demonstrates Appian's commitment to deliver software applications quickly in order to meet the ever-changing demands on the business.

The Appian Guarantee is only possible due to Appian's unique combination of enterprise low-code development speed with the power of intelligent automation. Building powerful business solutions faster means Appian customers get to market first, improve customer experience, optimize internal operations, and achieve value faster. The Appian Guarantee ensures that anyone technical can be trained as an Appian developer in 2 weeks, and also provides organizations with a path for long-term success.

Under the Appian Guarantee, we deliver:

A focused 8-week delivery period for your first application project

Clearly-documented guidelines to ensure successful delivery

Full use of Appian standard features

Collaborative application design

Project implementation and best practices

Deployment guidelines and more

'With Appian, we delivered 9 key risk mitigating applications in 18 months. We built our first application in about 6 weeks. Now we're at the point where we can build an application in a day,' said Denise Knabjian, First Vice President of Process Innovation at OCC (Options Clearing Corporation), the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization and a federally-designated Systemically Important Financial Market Utility. (Watch the video here).

The Appian Guarantee is supported by KPMG LLP and other strategic Appian partners.

'Our clients are looking to speed up application development and increase productivity,' said Todd Lohr, principal, Intelligent Automation practice leader, KPMG. 'Enterprise low-code platforms like Appian help make this a possibility, and can transform the way our clients are able to approach digital transformation. We are excited to deliver on what our clients are looking for - high-value, rapid enterprise application development that helps position them with a competitive market advantage.'

Customers using Appian Cloud are able to build, deploy and scale powerful business applications within the secure Appian Cloud environment. The benefits of Appian Cloud include low startup costs, fast deployment, enterprise-grade security and reliability, predictable cost structures and rapid return-on-investment. The platform provides strategic advantage in executing digital transformation, and is currently leveraged by top organizations around the world across a variety of industries including financial services, insurance, healthcare, life sciences, public sector, and others.

'The Appian Guarantee exists because Appian is easy to use, and easy to get value from. We want our customers to understand that and take comfort. Though our product is powerful, Appian maintains a dedication to simplicity. It's this latter focus that drives the Appian Guarantee,' said Matt Calkins, CEO at Appian.

For more information about the Appian Guarantee and program eligibility requirements and restrictions, visit appian.com/company/appian-guarantee/.

About Appian

Appian provides a software development platform that combines intelligent automation and enterprise low-code development to rapidly deliver powerful business applications. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk and compliance.