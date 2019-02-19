Appian : Toggle SummaryAppian Corporation to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

RESTON, Va., Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian Corporation (NASDAQ: APPN), today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences.
The Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco, CA. This presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, February 26th at 4:35 p.m. PT.
The KeyBanc Capital Markets Emerging Technology Summit in San Francisco, CA. This presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, February 27th at 11:30 a.m. PT.
The presentation will be webcast live, and a replay will be available for a limited time under the 'News & Events' section on the company's investor relations website (http://investors.appian.com)
About Appian
Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) provides a software development platform that combines intelligent automation and enterprise low-code development to rapidly deliver powerful business applications. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk and compliance. For more information, visit www.appian.com.
