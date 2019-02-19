Appian : Toggle SummaryAppian Corporation to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

RESTON, Va., Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian Corporation (NASDAQ: APPN), today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences.



The Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco, CA. This presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, February 26 th at 4:35 p.m. PT.

at 4:35 p.m. PT. The KeyBanc Capital Markets Emerging Technology Summit in San Francisco, CA. This presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, February 27th at 11:30 a.m. PT.

The presentation will be webcast live, and a replay will be available for a limited time under the 'News & Events' section on the company's investor relations website (http://investors.appian.com)

