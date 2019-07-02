Appian : Toggle SummaryCharities Trust Selects Appian for New Charity Portal to Distribute Over £100 million in Donations per Annum

RESTON, Va., July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced that Charities Trust, a leading donations management organisation, is using the Appian Platform to accelerate delivery of transformational solutions for donations and charitable funds management. In support of its mission to 'grow by giving,' Charities Trust has introduced new operational and customer service applications that leverage the development speed and enterprise power of Appian's low-code business process management cloud platform.



Charities Trust distributes more than £100 million pounds of financial donations every year, with more than 50,000 charities benefitting over the past decade. The organisation supports more than 1,000 corporations and their employees across the globe by managing their giving, and ensuring that more money gets to the charities as quickly and tax-efficiently as possible.

Lee Blackburn, CTO at Charities Trust, said, 'We have earned a trusted reputation at the heart of corporate giving, and we want to extend that as we transform into the digital future. Appian allows us the flexibility to remain unique in our business offerings, and the power to personalise our service for our clients and donors.'

Charities Trust's first Appian application, called 'Charity Portal,' has streamlined on-boarding and lifetime relationship management for the organisation's registered charities. While improving visibility and responsiveness for the charities, it is also providing the company with centralised, auditable, and sustainable processes. On web and mobile devices, the application unites users, data, and processes in simple interfaces that accelerate decision-making and action.

In addition to Charity Portal, Appian is also delivering applications to further improve the omnichannel experience for Charities Trust, its donors, and charity organisations. Appian played a key role in the delivery of the national Newspaper appeals, streamlining processing of more than £3 Million of charitable donations over the Christmas period.

Paul Maguire, Senior Vice President EMEA at Appian, said, 'Charities, like all other industries, operate in an increasingly competitive and complex market, and they must remain agile and adaptable to change. Appian empowers organisations from all sectors to deliver on their digital transformation goals.'

Charities Trust elected to work with Procensol, a trusted Appian delivery partner, to deliver their first projects. 'As a development partner, they have been outstanding in supporting us through this new journey, adopting seamlessly into the organisation and delivering excellent results,' said Mr. Blackburn.

Watch the video to learn more.

About Appian

Appian provides a leading low-code software development platform that enables organizations to rapidly develop powerful and unique applications. The applications created on Appian's platform help companies drive digital transformation and competitive differentiation. For more information, visit www.appian.com.

For Information Contact:Nicole Greggs

Director of Media Relations

+1 703-260-7868

nicole.greggs@appian.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e55651dd-546b-4534-8d18-390216047260

Source: Appian Corporation