Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Appian : Toggle SummaryGroupama Asset Management deploys Appian's low-code platform as part of an overhaul of its product repository

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 03:54am EDT

PARIS, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced that Groupama Asset Management (GAM), a subsidiary of the Groupama Group, is deploying an application to manage the entire life cycle of its product offerings on Appian's low-code platform.

Product development in asset management in financial services faces numerous challenges, from reducing the time between design and market launch, to creating complete offerings to fully meet customer needs. The previous solution, developed internally by Groupama Asset Management, served as a content repository and could no longer tackle these challenges.

Groupama Asset Management chose Appian for its ability to provide a central low-code platform and add new applications to provide additional value and help accelerate its deployment operations. Implementing Appian as the new platform for life-cycle management of its financial assets and insurance offerings will help the company digitise the entire process with intelligent automation.

Groupama AM wants to quickly and rapidly mobilise the company's resources for a new offer launch, providing them with dynamic view of the entire product pipeline at any time. This new application, OPEN, is for all of the companies' marketing channels and the partner network.

'Asset management companies must be able to meet the need for more differentiation between offers for institutional and retail clients, while increasing personalisation, and optimizing operational costs,' says Guillaume Berthier, Head of Marketing at Groupama Asset Management.

'Appian's low-code platform not only meets our Marketing Department's requirements, it also meets the IT department's criteria for rapid implementation, scalability and easy management,' emphasises Frédéric Verner, Head of IT at Groupama AM.

'Groupama Asset Management operates in a complex, highly regulated and ever-changing sector. Like other financial services and technology companies, Groupama Asset Management has to continuously keep pace with constant changes in its sector,' adds Xavier Grimaud, Appian's Regional Vice President for France. 'Our low-code platform provides our clients with the means to undertake their own digital transformation more rapidly, so they can be more responsive and seize new business opportunities.'

About Groupama Asset Management
Recognized by institutional investors as a key player in France, with a total of €106.6 billion assets under management (on 30/04/2019), Groupama Asset Management is now ranked 9th in the list of top French asset management companies. As a subsidiary of Groupama, France's number 1 mutual insurance company, Groupama Asset Management offers professional investors the benefits of actively responsible multi-discipline management - a long-term management approach that is resolutely active and based on strong research capacity.

About Appian
Appian provides a low-code development platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact business applications. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information, visit www.appian.com.

Press contacts

Appian
Cindy Cheng
Sr. Director of Marketing Communications, Appian
pr.emea@appian.com

Source: Appian Corporation

Disclaimer

Appian Corporation published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 07:53:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:30aKROMI LOGISTIK AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
04:29aSMART METERING : Appointment of new Non-Executive Director
PU
04:29aAVON PRODUCTS : launches new, limited-edition festival make-up collection in response to growing consumer demand
PU
04:29aBAHRAIN ISLAMIC BANK : Insulin pumps for diabetic children
AQ
04:27aSTANDARD CHARTERED : StanChart, LuLu Hypermarket announce Ramadan campaign
AQ
04:26aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : The new BMW X1.
AQ
04:25aUK MORTGAGES : s) in Company
PR
04:25aMUTARES AG : Rapid growth continues - Mutares acquires one of Europe's leading suppliers of plastic household products from Wrede Industrieholding
EQ
04:24aTHORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Change in substantial holding for SSM
PU
04:24aWHIRLPOOL : Alessandro Magnoni wins the Ischia Communicator of the Year Award
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Canadian lawmakers fume after Facebook's Zuckerberg snubs invitation
2LYNAS CORPORATION LTD : LYNAS : China ready to hit back at U.S. with rare earths - newspapers
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : European shares sink after China hint on rare metals
4JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : greed helped fuel U.S. opioid crisis, Oklahoma claims at trial
5NINTENDO CO., LTD : GOTTA CATCH 'EM SNORES: Pokemon sleep app to launch next year

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About